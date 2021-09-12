Just Avoid Using an iPhone on a Motorcycle If You Don’t Want to Break It Down

Smartphones are in theory becoming more durable, but as some of us unfortunately learned the hard way, a simple drop from a relatively small distance can still prove fatal.
iPhones make no exception, despite all the investments that Apple has made into more durable materials. And again, as some of us figured out ourselves, it’s not really cheap to fix a broken iPhone.
But as it turns out, there’s one more little thing that could prove dangerous for an iPhone in addition to drops, hits, water, and fire: a simple motorcycle engine.
As weird as this may sound, a motorcycle engine could end up damaging an iPhone, and Apple has a very good explanation for the whole thing.
The company explains that the vibrations generated by a bike engine could break down the optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus systems integrated into the camera. This is because they both use moving lenses, gyroscopes, and magnetic sensors to determine vibrations, gravity, and other sudden direction changes, all in an attempt to help take a clear picture and reduce the blur in photos.
Because the motorcycle engine keeps vibrating, all these sensors could end up going crazy, eventually failing to work properly when you actually need them.
“Long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos,” Apple says in a recent advisory, pointing to motorcycle engines as the ones that can generate intense high-amplitude vibrations that could pose a threat to your iPhone.
This is why, Apple says, you shouldn’t attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines, as the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges could mess up with the camera system and therefore break it down.
The Cupertino-based tech giant explains the iPhone isn’t the only one that could be damaged by the use on motorcycles, as the same problems exist on many other electronics. Including on older iPhones, that is, so one can’t help but wonder how come Apple’s only now rolling out this warning.
