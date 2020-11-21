Juggernaut HD Duo E-bike Needs No Intro, the Name Tells You All You Need to Know

Biktrix began fundraising for one of, if not the biggest e-bike we’ve seen so far. Just as its name suggests, the Juggernaut HD Duo is just that, a friggin juggernaut. Honestly, there couldn’t have been a more befitting name.
Anytime you write Juggernaut on something, you better make sure your product can deliver the emotion the word carries with it, and yes, this e-bike does exactly what its name would imply.
Before you continue reading this article, have a look in the gallery to get accustomed with the bike. Oh, there’s also a video at the bottom where you can see it in action.
All done? Good. Now, like any bike design, one of the most important aspects is the frame and materials used. The HD Duo features a frame made from 6061 aluminum, and this makes it light, strong, and even slightly flexible. This use of aluminum is also what allows the e-bike to have a load limit of 380 lbs. (172 kg). This is one of the largest load limits I've seen on anything like this.
But what is a surprise on the HD Duo is its ability for massive range. As Biktrix likes to put it, “enough charge to bike from Philadelphia to New York City.” Folks, that’s close to 100 miles, depending on what route you take. And with that massive motor we mentioned earlier, it’ll make this trip in under 5 hours. But how?
Well, it all comes down to the battery system. The Duo is named as such because of its ability to include two batteries onto the same frame. The first and main one is mounted neatly underneath the downtube, while the second, in case you need it, is to be mounted on top of the downtube within the frame triangle, keeping the bikes center of gravity stable.
hardtail and only a front fork offers any cushioning. An RST Guide fork with only 70 mm of travel should be enough for the DUO according to Biktrix.
For braking we find Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180 mm diameter. And with a little bit of help from Shimano for derailleurs and shifters, this bike is ready to take on whatever you through at it.
Sure, it’s beefy, it’s strong, it can carry your heavy carcass as far as you want, but I personally don’t think it’s ready to take any sort of 5-foot drops or anything like that. But if you do happen to do something to the frame, within limits of course, the team at Biktrix offers a lifetime warranty when you grab any of the Juggernauts.
What, you thought this was the only one? No no no, there are four models for the Juggernaut series, and each of the four also includes a step-through version, so eight bikes in all. It’s just that the Duo is the freshest and most capable. If you do like this bad boy, do check out the Earlybird on IndieGoGo.
Anytime you write Juggernaut on something, you better make sure your product can deliver the emotion the word carries with it, and yes, this e-bike does exactly what its name would imply.
Before you continue reading this article, have a look in the gallery to get accustomed with the bike. Oh, there’s also a video at the bottom where you can see it in action.
All done? Good. Now, like any bike design, one of the most important aspects is the frame and materials used. The HD Duo features a frame made from 6061 aluminum, and this makes it light, strong, and even slightly flexible. This use of aluminum is also what allows the e-bike to have a load limit of 380 lbs. (172 kg). This is one of the largest load limits I've seen on anything like this.
But what is a surprise on the HD Duo is its ability for massive range. As Biktrix likes to put it, “enough charge to bike from Philadelphia to New York City.” Folks, that’s close to 100 miles, depending on what route you take. And with that massive motor we mentioned earlier, it’ll make this trip in under 5 hours. But how?
Well, it all comes down to the battery system. The Duo is named as such because of its ability to include two batteries onto the same frame. The first and main one is mounted neatly underneath the downtube, while the second, in case you need it, is to be mounted on top of the downtube within the frame triangle, keeping the bikes center of gravity stable.
hardtail and only a front fork offers any cushioning. An RST Guide fork with only 70 mm of travel should be enough for the DUO according to Biktrix.
For braking we find Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180 mm diameter. And with a little bit of help from Shimano for derailleurs and shifters, this bike is ready to take on whatever you through at it.
Sure, it’s beefy, it’s strong, it can carry your heavy carcass as far as you want, but I personally don’t think it’s ready to take any sort of 5-foot drops or anything like that. But if you do happen to do something to the frame, within limits of course, the team at Biktrix offers a lifetime warranty when you grab any of the Juggernauts.
What, you thought this was the only one? No no no, there are four models for the Juggernaut series, and each of the four also includes a step-through version, so eight bikes in all. It’s just that the Duo is the freshest and most capable. If you do like this bad boy, do check out the Earlybird on IndieGoGo.