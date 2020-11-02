The "Element" from Pedego Is a Powerful, Inexpensive E-bike that Wants It All

Sure, it could just be another e-bike, but where would be the fun in that? And if you haven't heard of Pedego, shame on us...What? I’ve never heard of them either and I'm not afraid to admit that. But now that we do, let’s see what’s happening with this veteran e-bike company.
Since 2008 they have been working on creating stylish yet powerful e-bikes for a market that hadn't even exploded yet. And now that it has, this is what they have to offer. It's called the Element. Simple and effective, as the bike offers just that.
The frame is built using 6061-T6 aluminum making is both lightweight, durable and affordable. With an integrated down tube battery mount and semi-internal cable routing, the entire set-up comes in at 50 lbs. (22.7kg) without the battery. The battery does end up adding another 7.5 lbs. (3.4kg) to the whole thing.
Now, we definitely have a motor on this e-bike, and it's not hard to miss because, well, just look at it in the gallery. A 48V rear hub brushless motor with a 500W nominal power rating and a peak of 1000W. A first I thought this might be too big for a bike this size, but then I remembered there's never too big. The whole thing cranks out 45Nm of torque, enough to get you flying at its top speed of 20mph (32kph).
These systems are then hooked up to a 48V 18A sine wave controller with custom PedalSense software to make sure you have the proper power levels while riding. Five different levels of assist can be selected and even an only-throttle option. All of this is neatly displayed on a 2.5-inch LCD screen that even includes an USB charging port. Oh, and on top of it, all wiring and connections on the Element are waterproofed, so have a bit of fun.
bike, we find a jumble of producers. For example, Shimano is bringing the braking rotors, pads, and calipers, but the derailleur and drivetrain shifter is Microshift, while using once again Shimano for the cassette. To add more to the combination, a KMC chain is slammed on to handle the 7-speed shifting that’ll be going on.
Beyond this, a twist-throttle system is put into play and fat 20”x 4” tires help take care of any suspension this frame wouldn’t normally offer. I'm just hoping it’s enough as the boys or gals in the video below, look like they’re shaking a bit when off road.
But that’s probably got to be the only thing this little monster could improve upon, the suspension system. Other than that, for the $1,495 that it’ll run you. It really seems worth it. Now, don’t forget folks, the e-bike craze will not be slowing down as the worldwide health crisis is forcing us to rethink our current transportation model. So keep your eyes posted for newer, better, stronger, faster bikes as the market is booming right now.
