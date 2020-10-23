The Fracker e-bike Is Fully Charged in 20 Minutes, Can Ride for 20 Miles or More

That’s right people, this new bike is promising a charge time of just 20 minutes. 20 minutes! It’s known as a Frackers and is produced by Laboratory6 Inc out of Japan. It charges so fast that its lower distance capabilities wouldn’t even matter. But we’ll get into that in a bit.
For now, let’s talk about this e-bike's design. We can see that the trinket includes a step-through frame design. This has been voted as one of the safest and most stable bike designs around because it allows the rider to plant both feet on the ground in case of emergency. The use of ‘granny’ handlebars also gives it a cruiser feel in terms of maneuvering.
The small tires we find on the bike also make it perfect for inner-city travel. While the presence of a basket at the front allows you to carry a decent bit of cargo, like groceries. At the rear of the bike, however, we find another cargo rack. But this isn’t just a metal frame upon which to put your good, it’s also where this bikes battery is hidden.
e-bikes on the market, the Frackers uses a Cambrian carbon battery. Lab6 is also the same company that produces this genius battery. It contains no rare earth metals, can be recycled, has a 10-year lifetime, and charges in only twenty minutes. Any more than this we aren’t allowed to know. Except what we research on our own, but I don’t feel you want to read too much about batteries right now.
So, we know it charges in twenty minutes, great. Now, how fast will it go and how far will it take us? Bafang. That’s all I really need to say. They are known for producing some pretty strong and durable motors for the price range they usually come in at. This 240W motor is able to take the bike up to ~15mph (~24kph) and will keep it moving for up to 24 miles (40km).
Yeah that’s it. Not much range, but if you think about it, you really don’t need more than that with inner-city travel. Here, imagine this for a moment. It’s Saturday and you and your gang are getting together for a coffee and surely some riding after. So, you get to the coffee shop and your battery is almost drained. Just ask if the boys have an open socket to plug in the battery charger, and by the time you finish your short espresso, you’re back to full charge. So why the big fuss around range when you’re up and running in 20 minutes?
If you do want to take the deal, these boys are running on IndieGoGo right now, but shipping hasn’t been announced yet as they’re still in the prototyping stage.
