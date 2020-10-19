autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 
It's no doubt that our world is changing with each passing day. Each passing minute actually. With this change we are also seeing technology taking on advancements we’ve only begun to dream of.

This Concept Wants to Bring a Hydrogen Future to Our World

19 Oct 2020, 16:05 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
Future Center Europe – HydrogenFuture Center Europe – HydrogenFuture Center Europe – HydrogenFuture Center Europe – HydrogenFuture Center Europe – HydrogenFuture Center Europe – Hydrogen
One of the main focuses of today is the evolution of emissions free travel. Be it on scooters or e-bikes, or even hydrogen powered yachts. But where does that leave the automotive industry? Actually, right at the front with the rest of the pack.

We’ve already seen the introduction of hydrogen in vehicles, but that doesn’t stop some folks from coming up with their own designs for possible markets. This particular concept is known as Future Center Europe – Hydrogen. Uh, OK. What a name. Moving on. It’s a conceptual idea sparked up by one Nikita Konopatov of Russia.

Just as the name would suggest, this vehicle is designed to function on hydrogen, but we’ll get into that later. For now, let’s just take a quick look at the body design. If we tried to describe it in just one word, I'm not so sure we can find one that does so.

Now, the design is meant for the future, and by the looks of it, our future vehicles may not have wheels. But in fact, the design does. We just can see them as they’re hidden away in those two smaller tubes at the front and rear of the main tube. Hold on a minute, we may have found that one word to describe this vehicle, tube.

But there’s a reason for coming up with such a design, space. Just like the Volkswagen Beetle and even the Dodgy concept, this circular shape is one of the most space-maximizing designs around. Inside this space, we find a double bucket seat, suitable for two passengers, and a steering wheel. At least some designers still see the beauty in personally controlling your vehicle. To get inside the vehicle, the side of the main tube slide towards the front.

That entire main body seems to be covered from head to toe in glass. Only some of the undercarriage and frames for the side-doors is, plastic? Yeah, that’s all we have on this design. No mention whatsoever of the types of materials used in its construction. This use of glass, or whatever material that could be, does allow the passengers to enjoy a completely 360-degree view of their surroundings.

But this is usually a feature that is found on autonomous cars, as what else are you going to do while waiting to get to work. But once again, that’s just speculation based on previous concepts we’ve seen. Seems Mr. Konopatov is very hush hush about his work.

As far as the hydrogen drive system, I hate to be a bummer, but aside from the title itself, there isn’t anything on how it works, where it’s setup, nothing. We can assume, however, that since the main capsule is already designated for passenger and driver, then this leaves those two smaller tubes as the only available space for something like this. It would also make sense, as this would place the motors right next to the wheels and allowing this little dream to conserve precious energy.
Nikita Konopatov Future Center Europe Hydrogen concept hydrogen zero emissions Russian
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day