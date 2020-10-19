This Concept Wants to Bring a Hydrogen Future to Our World

One of the main focuses of today is the evolution of emissions free travel. Be it on scooters or e-bikes, or even hydrogen powered yachts. But where does that leave the automotive industry? Actually, right at the front with the rest of the pack.
We’ve already seen the introduction of hydrogen in vehicles, but that doesn’t stop some folks from coming up with their own designs for possible markets. This particular concept is known as Future Center Europe – Hydrogen. Uh, OK. What a name. Moving on. It’s a conceptual idea sparked up by one Nikita Konopatov of Russia.
Now, the design is meant for the future, and by the looks of it, our future vehicles may not have wheels. But in fact, the design does. We just can see them as they’re hidden away in those two smaller tubes at the front and rear of the main tube. Hold on a minute, we may have found that one word to describe this vehicle, tube.
But there’s a reason for coming up with such a design, space. Just like the Volkswagen Beetle and even the Dodgy concept, this circular shape is one of the most space-maximizing designs around. Inside this space, we find a double bucket seat, suitable for two passengers, and a steering wheel. At least some designers still see the beauty in personally controlling your vehicle. To get inside the vehicle, the side of the main tube slide towards the front.
But this is usually a feature that is found on autonomous cars, as what else are you going to do while waiting to get to work. But once again, that’s just speculation based on previous concepts we’ve seen. Seems Mr. Konopatov is very hush hush about his work.
As far as the hydrogen drive system, I hate to be a bummer, but aside from the title itself, there isn’t anything on how it works, where it’s setup, nothing. We can assume, however, that since the main capsule is already designated for passenger and driver, then this leaves those two smaller tubes as the only available space for something like this. It would also make sense, as this would place the motors right next to the wheels and allowing this little dream to conserve precious energy.
