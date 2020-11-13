Kutty from Biktrix Is a Heavyweight Contender for Foldable E-bikes

The Kutty from Biktrix is one of those examples that blends comfort, functionality, and capability, all in one neat foldable package. Oh, and did I mention affordable too? How affordable? $2,000, well within e-bike limits set by competitors.
But anytime you ask me to dish out two grand for anything, I might ask a few questions. One of the first is what is the frame made of and how much does it weigh? It’s not much different from other e-bikes in that it uses a 6061-aluminum frame. The nice thing is that it does include a step-through frame making it quite easy to mount and dismount.
How much the frame weighs we don’t know for sure but with all other added components the bike comes in at 60 lbs. (27.2kg) It may seem like a bit much for a folding e-bike, and it is. But you have to keep in mind that the Kutty isn’t just made to carry you around town. It’s made to carry you almost anywhere your mind wants to take you.
But now things start to get fun. What about the motor? A 500W Shengyi rear hub motor is found with a peak of 750W. When we tried to find out how much torque this puppy pushes out we had a difficult time. But they are comparable to Bafang motors, so at least we have that. However, some bikers do prefer the Shengyi motors as they seem to bring a bit more bang for buck.
As for the battery to power this juice box, we find a 48V 11Ah Samsung battery which can be removed and carried with you wherever you want. This too can actually be a benefit. Let's say you need to travel further today for some reason. If you own a bike with an integrated battery, you need to pull over until recharged. With a removable battery, all you need is to own another battery pack. When you run out of juice, swap it out with another and keep riding.
What we don’t know about this creature is its range. But that is a difficult thing to gauge as riding conditions greatly affect an e-bikes range. But if it’s anything like its bigger brothers, then it should have at least a 50-mile (80km) range.
Honestly for that price, and the ruggedness of the bike, it’s right within the limits of what a good, hearty and healthy e-bike should do for you.
But anytime you ask me to dish out two grand for anything, I might ask a few questions. One of the first is what is the frame made of and how much does it weigh? It’s not much different from other e-bikes in that it uses a 6061-aluminum frame. The nice thing is that it does include a step-through frame making it quite easy to mount and dismount.
How much the frame weighs we don’t know for sure but with all other added components the bike comes in at 60 lbs. (27.2kg) It may seem like a bit much for a folding e-bike, and it is. But you have to keep in mind that the Kutty isn’t just made to carry you around town. It’s made to carry you almost anywhere your mind wants to take you.
But now things start to get fun. What about the motor? A 500W Shengyi rear hub motor is found with a peak of 750W. When we tried to find out how much torque this puppy pushes out we had a difficult time. But they are comparable to Bafang motors, so at least we have that. However, some bikers do prefer the Shengyi motors as they seem to bring a bit more bang for buck.
As for the battery to power this juice box, we find a 48V 11Ah Samsung battery which can be removed and carried with you wherever you want. This too can actually be a benefit. Let's say you need to travel further today for some reason. If you own a bike with an integrated battery, you need to pull over until recharged. With a removable battery, all you need is to own another battery pack. When you run out of juice, swap it out with another and keep riding.
What we don’t know about this creature is its range. But that is a difficult thing to gauge as riding conditions greatly affect an e-bikes range. But if it’s anything like its bigger brothers, then it should have at least a 50-mile (80km) range.
Honestly for that price, and the ruggedness of the bike, it’s right within the limits of what a good, hearty and healthy e-bike should do for you.