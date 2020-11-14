The AMX Classic LE E-bike Is the Perfect Gift to Give this Christmas, or Get

What you see in the cover photo is known as the AMX Classic LE. That ‘LE’ stands for Limited Edition. If you haven’t heard of Analog Motion, you are not alone, as most people haven’t. That’s not to say we shouldn’t be up to date with what this team pushes out. They are the ones responsible for such a masterpiece.
Unlike other e-bikes around, this one doesn’t stray away from the classic design we’ve grown up with, but rather uses it to its advantage. For starters the frame is a standard two-triangle frame with a hardtail and no suspension on the fork. This means it’s not for your afternoon romp through the backwoods. But for the cities it’s made for, it’ll work wonders.
Because of that lack of suspension, we only have wheels to rely on, and your good ol' knees. The standard tires are a pair of 2-inch Schwalbe Big Apples, which are just perfect for urban travel. But if you find something more fitting, go for it. The change should only take you 10-15 minutes to make.
frame for a second. It is composed of aircraft grade aluminum, probably 6061, making this bike both light and rigid enough for urban mobility. The fork too is made from the same type of metal and overall, the entire bike without accessories, comes in at 35lbs.(15.9kg), well under the weight of other e-bikes around. But there’s also a reason for that.
Equipped only with a 250W nominal output motor, it’s only strong enough to kick you up to speeds of 15.5mph.(25kph). However, the team also mentions that the bike can achieve a top speed of 19.9mph (32kph). Maybe not what your average rider in the US wants, but that is perfectly road legal for the EU and UK.
The battery too isn’t too large either. A 36V 7Ah IPX rated battery is strapped to the bike. But where? Well, what you seen attached to that seat tube is not a water bottle holder, but rather, the battery itself. This tiny accessory is the powerhouse for the bike ad allows for a range of a bit over 27 miles (44km). But an upside to a small battery is a faster recharge time. Only three hours for the LE.
For braking, we find a pair of good ‘ol Tektro disk brakes, more than enough for city riding. As for the drivetrain, I was surprised to find a Gates Carbon Drive system that will take out the worry of anything chain related for quite a long time, as there is no chain, but rather a belt. If you haven’t heard of those either, I recommend looking into them, they’re rather nice addition to your e-bike if you can figure out how to set one up.
If you do happen to like what you see, then you aren’t alone either. For near $2,350 you can grab one of these city go-ers. But I don’t know how shipping is going to work as it seems it’s only available in the UK and EU.
