Jim Carrey Treats Sonic 2 Production Crew Member to New Chevy Blazer RS

He may play the bad guy in the Sonic the Hedgehog, but Jim Carrey is all heart on the inside. And has pockets lined with cash, which also helps.
Even though few have asked for it and even less were expecting it, a sequel to last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog is coming. With an estimated release set for 2022, the film just wrapped principal photography in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and one of the leading men marked the occasion with an awesome raffle.
That man is Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the first film and, of course, reprises the role for the sequel. According to TMZ, the actor decided to award a brand new car to one production crew member, as a means to celebrate wrapping up and say thank-you. You must know, it’s not uncommon for celebrities or production studios to give stuff to production staff at the end of a long project, but it’s not as usual for that stuff to include new cars.
“Car,” in singular. Carrey paid for a brand new Chevrolet Blazer RS, which retails upwards of $40,000, and held a raffle among the staff. The winner, a grip, got to drive home in their sweet new ride last Friday, the celebrity e-zine mentions.
As noted above, production crew and even cast members do get freebies from producers and celebrities, but it’s usually cheaper stuff, like a wrap-up party, gift bags or vouchers. Cases when cars are handed out like candy are few and rare in between. Back in 2018, Tyler Perry made headlines for the same reason, after he bought Tiffany Hadish a new Tesla Model X after working with her on a movie and learning she loved the EV but thought it was too expensive to buy it.
Hilariously, after this bit of news became public knowledge, scammers started using Perry’s name and generosity to trick people into believing he was giving out cars on Facebook. Perry had to take out time to send a message to his fans about not falling for scams with his name on it: he was in the habit of giving away cars and houses, but never on social media and never to random strangers, he said.
