No, Tyler Perry Isn’t Giving Away Cars on Facebook

12 Jul 2018, 9:10 UTC ·
by
Tyler Perry is known to be a very generous guy, but don’t expect him to be this way towards you, a perfect stranger. Least of all, don’t expect him to give you a new car or money on Facebook.
A few days ago, actress Tiffany Hadish announced that Perry, whom she’d worked on the upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” had bought her a brand new Tesla Model X. The gift was part thank-you for agreeing to star in his movie, part a present to let her know she deserved to treat herself to something fancy.

Plus, she’d been driving him crazy with tales of how much she loved the car and how she’d like to have one, if only she found the time to go out to do the actual shopping.

That said, don’t expect Tyler’s generosity to extend to you, too. In a new video to his Facebook page, the actor, director and producer warns fans of new scams using his name. Yes, he’s a generous man, but he’s not Oprah, you know. He must draw the line somewhere.

“I am not giving away anything on Facebook,” Perry says. “Do not give your information to any of these people do not give them anything.”

“I don't know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook,” the star continues. “Listen, in my life I am a giver, I give a lot of things to a lot of people, to a lot of employees, random things, cars, houses, I do. But that is not true. The Facebook stuff - I'm not giving away anythings. Stop it, devil.”

If the day ever comes when Perry will be buying new cars, Teslas or no, to strangers and giving them away on Facebook, rest assured you will find out from Perry himself first.

