Entrepreneurs Will Send Coffee Into Space to Roast it in Zero Gravity

5 Volkswagen Developing Jeep Renegade Rival in America, for America

4 VW Passat B8 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With New Face and Taillights

3 SEAT Leon Sedan Coming in 2020 to Replace Toledo

2 Winter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 Adventure

1 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions

More on this:

Jetta VS5 Compact SUV Spied Winter-Testing, Looks Similar to SEAT Ateca

A couple of days ago, Volkswagen officially announced the Jetta brand, which they hope will play a big part in China. Two models were also shown as renders, a sedan, and a small SUV-crossover, which has just begun undergoing winter testing. 10 photos SUV , which is called the Jetta VS5. This prototype is heavily camouflaged, allowing only the headlights and taillights to be seen. But the wheels confirm this as the same model VW showed.



Of course, nothing is known about the Jetta SUV, not officially. However, reports that pre-date the "reveal" said the VS5 is based on the SEAT



Under the wrap and yellow paint, several body elements are the same. For example, the small piece of glass behind the rear door has the same upwards pinch as the Ateca. Also, the shoulder line is carried over, and the geometry of the wheel arches. The trunk spoiler also looks the same.



If confirmed, the Jetta VS5 would be roughly 4,360mm long with a 2,640mm wheelbase, much bigger than the T-Cross but smaller than the Tiguan, both of which are sold in China. It would also be slightly more compact than the Volvo XC40.



Since the aim is to make a family vehicle and not an SUV, we suspect that AWD will not be available. The most likely powertrain choice is the 1.4 TSI with about 150 HP , though a 2.0-liter turbo is also possible.



“In China, the Jetta plays an extremely valuable role for us as a Volkswagen model,” said Jürgen Stackmann, VW board of management member responsible for sales. “It has brought mobility for the masses, just like the Beetle once did in Europe. Developed by Volkswagen and built in China, the Jetta China has placed China on four wheels. To this day, it is one of Volkswagen’s most popular models in China – a real icon. This is why we are transforming a model into a brand for the first time in the history of Volkswagen and establishing a separate model and brand family.” Our spies stationed in Scandinavia sent us several photos of the, which is called the Jetta VS5. This prototype is heavily camouflaged, allowing only the headlights and taillights to be seen. But the wheels confirm this as the same model VW showed.Of course, nothing is known about the Jetta SUV, not officially. However, reports that pre-date the "reveal" said the VS5 is based on the SEAT Ateca . At the time, the idea of a SEAT being converted for the Chinese market seemed strange. But the spyshots seem to confirm it.Under the wrap and yellow paint, several body elements are the same. For example, the small piece of glass behind the rear door has the same upwards pinch as the Ateca. Also, the shoulder line is carried over, and the geometry of the wheel arches. The trunk spoiler also looks the same.If confirmed, the Jetta VS5 would be roughly 4,360mm long with a 2,640mm wheelbase, much bigger than the T-Cross but smaller than the Tiguan, both of which are sold in China. It would also be slightly more compact than the Volvo XC40.Since the aim is to make a family vehicle and not an SUV, we suspect thatwill not be available. The most likely powertrain choice is the 1.4 TSI with about 150, though a 2.0-liter turbo is also possible.“In China, the Jetta plays an extremely valuable role for us as a Volkswagen model,” said Jürgen Stackmann, VW board of management member responsible for sales. “It has brought mobility for the masses, just like the Beetle once did in Europe. Developed by Volkswagen and built in China, the Jetta China has placed China on four wheels. To this day, it is one of Volkswagen’s most popular models in China – a real icon. This is why we are transforming a model into a brand for the first time in the history of Volkswagen and establishing a separate model and brand family.”