autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

SEAT Leon Sedan Coming in 2020 to Replace Toledo

19 Jan 2019, 18:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Skoda has replaced the Rapid with the hatchback-only Scala, leaving its sister brand SEAT without a sedan-like model. In the place of the Toledo, a sedan version of the new Leon is being developed, something we haven't seen before from them.
12 photos
2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate
Given the rampaging army of SUV that's conquering Europe right now, we really didn't expect SEAT to have a new sedan, especially given that the Toledo wasn't that popular. But a Leon-based sedan could be a different story, and the brand has a history with 3-box cars, such as the Audi-based Exeo and the Cordoba.

Spanish magazine Motor claims that development of the Leon sedan will be finished by 2020. This is going to be only the third body style for Leon since the SC will be discontinued.

The platform is going to be the MQB Evo, which is good news for people who want a car that handles well and is comfortable. The Toledo was based on a stretched out supermini architecture and crashed over bumps. From what we understand, being more premium is the main focus of the next-gen Leon anyway, so you won't see any of those flashy creases while the interior will feature much better materials. Still, it's not going to be as dull as a Jetta either.

The body will be that of a traditional sedan, not a notchback like the Octavia or Rapid. Thus, its main rivals will be the Ford Focus as well as the all-new Mazda3 which is debuting this year.

Same-hybrid systems will be available as well as the latest generation TSI and TDI engines. Even a plug-in hybrid will be included, using a slightly smaller 1-liter TSI instead of the 1.4 you see in the Golf GTE or the Jetta Hybrid. 2-liter units are also planned, but our source says the Cupra model will rely on a 200 horsepower setup, which frankly doesn't sound exciting at all, not in a big car.
2020 SEAT Leon SEAT Leon sedan Leon 4 rumors
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 