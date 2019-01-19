Prince Philip Has Land Rover Replacement Delivered to His Home Hours After Crash

SEAT Leon Sedan Coming in 2020 to Replace Toledo

The platform is going to be the MQB Evo, which is good news for people who want a car that handles well and is comfortable. The Toledo was based on a stretched out supermini architecture and crashed over bumps. From what we understand, being more premium is the main focus of the next-gen Leon anyway, so you won't see any of those flashy creases while the interior will feature much better materials. Still, it's not going to be as dull as a Jetta either.



The body will be that of a traditional sedan, not a notchback like the Octavia or Rapid. Thus, its main rivals will be the Ford Focus as well as the all-new Mazda3 which is debuting this year.



Same-hybrid systems will be available as well as the latest generation TSI and TDI engines. Even a plug-in hybrid will be included, using a slightly smaller 1-liter TSI instead of the 1.4 you see in the Golf GTE or the Jetta Hybrid. 2-liter units are also planned, but our source says the Cupra model will rely on a 200 horsepower setup, which frankly doesn't sound exciting at all, not in a big car. Given the rampaging army ofthat's conquering Europe right now, we really didn't expect SEAT to have a new sedan, especially given that the Toledo wasn't that popular. But a Leon-based sedan could be a different story, and the brand has a history with 3-box cars, such as the Audi-based Exeo and the Cordoba.Spanish magazine Motor claims that development of the Leon sedan will be finished by 2020. This is going to be only the third body style for Leon since the SC will be discontinued.The platform is going to be the MQB Evo, which is good news for people who want a car that handles well and is comfortable. The Toledo was based on a stretched out supermini architecture and crashed over bumps. From what we understand, being more premium is the main focus of the next-gen Leon anyway, so you won't see any of those flashy creases while the interior will feature much better materials. Still, it's not going to be as dull as a Jetta either.The body will be that of a traditional sedan, not a notchback like the Octavia or Rapid. Thus, its main rivals will be the Ford Focus as well as the all-new Mazda3 which is debuting this year.Same-hybrid systems will be available as well as the latest generation TSI andengines. Even a plug-in hybrid will be included, using a slightly smaller 1-liter TSI instead of the 1.4 you see in the Golf GTE or the Jetta Hybrid. 2-liter units are also planned, but our source says the Cupra model will rely on a 200 horsepower setup, which frankly doesn't sound exciting at all, not in a big car.