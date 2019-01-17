Cupra Ateca First UK Review Talks About Disappointing Trim and Exhaust

The Cupra Ateca should have been treated as just the first hot SUV from SEAT, a small dilution of the Cupra brand, but it's not. You see, Cupra spun off from SEAT just like Abarth did with Fiat, and the Ateca is supposed to be their line in the sand, their statement piece.
That all works when you're at their official Cupra dealerships, surrounded by industrial accents, cappuccino machines, and skateboards. But out in the real world, it looks like they don't have the design mojo.
The UK launch has just taken place, and we've eagerly watched this first review, knowing that Britain is a big Cupra market. Of course, disappointment is written all over SEAT cars, since they're built to a price, but we were a little surprised because Carbuyer reviews are rarely this negative.
In short, the model is described as lacking character, partly because it doesn't sound special enough, but also because its trim doesn't set it apart. You see, Abarths have colorful exhausts and bright dashboard inserts. They're slightly uncomfortable to live with, but the Cupra Ateca is none of that.
To be honest, we side with SEAT on the exhaust front. This is a family car, and you should expect less from it than a Leon Cupra hot hatch. If you want a fruity setup, Remus or some other company will offer you something cool soon, GPF included. But on the design front, Cupra cars have never been that great, even though this is probably their crowning moment.
The interior is a letdown. It's still a mess of black plastic from the VW parts bin. We particularly dislike how the 10-inch digital dash and infotainment are of inferior quality to Audi or even Skoda counterparts. And while the review talks about bucket seats, we wouldn't recommend ordering them in an everyday vehicle, since the bolsters wear out quickly.
If Cupra makes its versions of the Ibiza or Arona as the rumors stated, they'll probably be described the same way. But we have hope for the next generation of Leon, which should have a premium edge baked in from the start.
