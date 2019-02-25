Jeremy Clarkson Uses New BMW M5 to Humiliate AMG GT

Drag races in 2018 seemed to put the Mercedes-AMG E63 S slightly ahead of the normal BMW M5. But some epic reviews have come out, ones which make you fall back in love with the letter M.
We saw how Top Gear's Chris Harris played with the two monster sedans, and in a behind-the-scenes interview, the presenter say this is "still the M5 segment." Now we have a snip from episode 7 of The Grand Tour, where Jeremy Clarkson also praised the Bimmer.
He argues that the M5's job is always to defy the performance you're supposed to get from a sedan and to prove this latest generation is up to the task, he lines it up against a sports car. Now, specs are never clearly mentioned, but we're pretty sure this would be a stock 600 HP M5 and a 510 HP AMG GT S.
Clarkson makes it seem like the M5 should lose because it's a 4-door, 5-seater and a lot heavier. Which is a roundabout way of saying it's got AWD and more power, so it demolishes the AMG GT. Of course, his classic style of narration is what makes this such a cool video.
You're only getting a small chunk the full M5 review he did for The Grand Tour. After the drag race, he discusses how the automatic gearbox, turbochargers, and AWD could have ruined the driving experience. But they don't.
In his words, the sound is a little muffled, like listening to somebody playing an instrument in the next room, but other than that, it's not bad. The AWD system can be switched off completely, allowing the show's presenter to slide around the test track as the engine bellows out V8 sounds.
The episode then turns into an Alpina B5 review, where it's described as the comfortable super-fast sedan that M5 buyers actually want.
