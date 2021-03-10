Jeep Wrangler Volcanic Moss Black Hawk Plays the Rugged Luxury Card, Nails It

Jeeps have always been perfect testbeds for custom shops across the world. And by Jeeps, we especially mean the Wrangler. When it comes to this particular machine, garages usually enhance its off-roading abilities, but some believe a touch of luxury is needed to stand out in the crowd.
A British shop by the name Chelsea Truck Company (CTC) is part of this group. For years, CTC has been converting anything from Land Rover to Mercedes into not entirely but significantly different beasts. It has been doing that with the help of head designer Afzal Kahn and his Kahn Design studio.
Such a thing happened with the Wrangler we have here. Fancy-called Volcanic Moss Black Hawk edition, it packs mostly visual upgrades that are sure to make it stand out in the crowd.
On the outside, Afzal Kahn chose to go for an aggressive look by gifting the Wrangler with wider wheel arches front and rear, a redesigned front bumper, and a full-length LED light bar on the top of the windshield (daytime LED running lights are fitted further down).
There’s a removable roof behind this bar, and further down, special 20-inch wheels in satin black, suited for the vehicle’s original center caps and wrapped in Cooper STT PRO all-terrain tires.
Mechanically, the aftermarket specialist did not make that many changes. The list of added hardware that might impact how the Wrangler performs and feels includes a crosshair exhaust system and a suspension lift kit of undisclosed size.
Inside, Kahn Design went for the usual garments, meaning orange upholstery on the seats, door armrests, and center glove box.
The build, as you see it in the attached gallery, is going for £49,999, which is about $69,500 at today’s exchange rates. Mind you, every single component you see on it is also available separately, meaning there’s virtually no limit to how one can customize their own Wrangler.
