Custom Project Kahn Mercedes-Benz X-Class Is Military-Sinister and Expensive

We certainly wonder how is the automotive manager that approved the W470 project into series production as the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, dubbed Europe’s first proper premium pickup. The model was a clear fiasco – the pricing and looks bogged down by the cheap interior and unrefined powertrains. No wonder the German company decided to bury the sole generation in a dark corner – though from said sinister spot there are still tuning demons coming out every now and then.
When the three-pointed star company announced it was wrapping up production of the X-Class with no intended successor we sighed in relief and said “good riddance” - in our logbook a cool pickup truck is something akin to the brand new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.
But the model still has ghosts ready to haunt us – one taking the form of “British automotive fashion house’s” Kahn Design Project Kahn X-Class. It the name seems like a proper mouthful you should check up the official listing for a little vocabulary gymnastics.
It turns out the well-known tuning outlet itself was not entirely satisfied with the initial result as they did a custom repaint that departs from the black metallic look and instead opts for an arguably even dark-souled 3D Texture Black Military Paint.
The right-hand drive example also features a black and red quilted leather interior that is supposed to redirect the new owner’s attention from the ugly factory plastic cladding. The British specialist worked on everything it could, though – from the center armrest to the signature K Design door cards. Oh, well, there is only so much they can do as well.
The exterior cosmetics, on the other hand, are even more pronounced and they also include the addition of a new grille, bumper spoiler and vents, front and rear widened wheel arches and a set of 22-inch G06 alloys clad in a body- and front A-bar matching Black 3D finish.
Beware that Project Kahn’s changes are purely cosmetic, the X-Class still has an unmodified diesel 3-liter good for 258 hp under the hood – and we are entirely against paying no less than £63,999 for something that will run out of spare parts sooner than later.
Seriously, you could take the $83,752 and pay yourself a transatlantic ticket to go snatch that Ram and still have some spare change to have it shipped back to Europe - or better yet just give AEC Europe a call about an official Old Continent purchase.
But the model still has ghosts ready to haunt us – one taking the form of “British automotive fashion house’s” Kahn Design Project Kahn X-Class. It the name seems like a proper mouthful you should check up the official listing for a little vocabulary gymnastics.
It turns out the well-known tuning outlet itself was not entirely satisfied with the initial result as they did a custom repaint that departs from the black metallic look and instead opts for an arguably even dark-souled 3D Texture Black Military Paint.
The right-hand drive example also features a black and red quilted leather interior that is supposed to redirect the new owner’s attention from the ugly factory plastic cladding. The British specialist worked on everything it could, though – from the center armrest to the signature K Design door cards. Oh, well, there is only so much they can do as well.
The exterior cosmetics, on the other hand, are even more pronounced and they also include the addition of a new grille, bumper spoiler and vents, front and rear widened wheel arches and a set of 22-inch G06 alloys clad in a body- and front A-bar matching Black 3D finish.
Beware that Project Kahn’s changes are purely cosmetic, the X-Class still has an unmodified diesel 3-liter good for 258 hp under the hood – and we are entirely against paying no less than £63,999 for something that will run out of spare parts sooner than later.
Seriously, you could take the $83,752 and pay yourself a transatlantic ticket to go snatch that Ram and still have some spare change to have it shipped back to Europe - or better yet just give AEC Europe a call about an official Old Continent purchase.