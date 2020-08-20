Custom Project Kahn Mercedes-Benz X-Class Is Military-Sinister and Expensive

We certainly wonder how is the automotive manager that approved the W470 project into series production as the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, dubbed Europe’s first proper premium pickup. The model was a clear fiasco – the pricing and looks bogged down by the cheap interior and unrefined powertrains. No wonder the German company decided to bury the sole generation in a dark corner – though from said sinister spot there are still tuning demons coming out every now and then.

16 photos