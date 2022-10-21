Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ram 1500 Recalled Over Manufacturing Issue

FCA conducted a modeling simulation of a failed pretensioner system from July to August. Due to reduced driver and front passenger restraint during a crash, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could not rule out a safety risk. But happily for the automaker and the owners of the aforementioned SUVs and trucks, there are no reports of crashes or injuries related to this problem.FCA isn’t aware of any customer assistance records, warranty claims, or field reports either. A grand total of 2,802 units of the Wrangler, Gladiator, and 1500 are called back to have the seatbelt retractors replaced due to improperly welded micro gas generators. The part numbers for the suspect parts are listed as 6AC50TX7AJ, 7KC74TX7AA, and 7AX75TX7AB.The Ram 1500 is recalled to the tune of 900 units produced for the 2022 model year between November 2021 and December 2021, a build period shared by 622 examples of the Gladiator. As for the Jeep Wrangler, recall 22V-766 lists 1,280 units produced in Toledo back in December 2021.On December 2nd, dealers will be instructed to replace the suspect front seatbelt retractors with remedy assemblies that feature properly welded micro gas generators. Owners will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles in for repair on December 2nd as well.The Wrangler is currently listed at $30,945 sans destination charge, whereas the Gladiator can be yours for $38,305. The Ram 1500, meanwhile, retails at $37,090 compared to $30,235 for the previous generation that lives on as the Ram 1500 Classic as a full-size alternative to mid-size pickup trucks.