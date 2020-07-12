Jeep Trackhawk Diffsplitt Widebody Kit Looks Ready for Demon Power

Jeep is probably only a few months away from launching an all-new Grand Cherokee, but we'll be sorry to see this one go. It's done many things for the American automotive scene, including offering the most powerful SUV engine in the form of the Trackhawk model.
Now, the Trackhawk isn't a razor-sharp precision tool, as some of those German V8 rivals. But it can hold its own in a drag race, even against a Lamborghini Urus.
We think that anything with a Jeep badge and a supercharged V8 engine is automatically cool, but that doesn't mean it can't be better. An ambitious company called Diffsplit wants to make that happen with its own widebody kit designed to fit the Trackhawk.
Now, the package is still in the prototype stage, which means every image you see might be a rendering. And those renderings have been executed by the Czech 3D master Rostislav Prokop. But to assure you that the company is indeed capable of increasing the girth of the Grand Cherokee, we tracked down their package for the Dodge Charger and placed it at the bottom of this story.
The concept of the package is pretty easy to pick up on. You've got several panels wrapping around the fenders to add width. Also, Diffsplitt changes the look of the skirts and can also modify the front and rear bumpers a little.
We particularly like the versions that have lowered suspension and a long hood scoop, like a Dodge Demon. The package isn't available to buy yet, but we hope it reflects the affordable nature of the vehicle it enhances.
A new Trackhawk starts from $87,000, and that's not a bad deal considering the 707 horsepower Hellcat motor is the most powerful in the SUV class. Sure, the Dodge Durango Hellcat is also on the way, but it won't be ready for a few more months.
