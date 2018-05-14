Jeep Liberty Recalled Once More For Suspension Corrosion Problem

Remember the Jeep Liberty? Codenamed KJ, the unibody SUV slotted between the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee went the way of the dodo in 2012 after 11 years of production and countless complaints about various issues. In a rear-end collision, the location of the gas tank could translate into a fire risk.
Then there’s the recall from 2012, which saw more than 137,000 units of the Liberty called back over excessive corrosion of the rear-end lower control arms from long-term exposure to road salt.
Fast-forward six years, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that the compact-sized Jeep is being recalled once again for the same problem as in 2012. “Excessive corrosion” is highlighted in the bulletin sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but this time around, more than 325,000 examples are affected.
Covering the Liberty from the 2004 through 2007 model years, the recall will see Jeep replace the rear control arms at no cost to the owners. FCA US LLC knows of one crash related to the problem (water getting into the rear control arms, causing rust and possible cracking), but no related injuries. Some 240,000 vehicles are called back in the United States, with an additional 85,000 from outside the U.S.
Fractured control arms lead to a loss of driver-control, ultimately translating into a potential crash. Customers of the 2004 to 2007 Liberty are advised to call the automaker’s recall information center at (800)-853-1403 for additional information, with service to become available next month. What you can do in the meantime is to inspect the rear suspension for extra assurance until Jeep calls you in for the fix.
The Liberty was indirectly replaced by the second-generation Compass and directly by the Cherokee. The Compass shares the platform with the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X. The Cherokee, on the other hand, shares some of its underpinnings with the Grand Commander, Chrysler 200, and even the Alfa Romeo Giulietta.
