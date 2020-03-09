Jeep Grand Cherokee WJ Pickup Truck Conversion Under Development, Costs $2,990

WJ is the codename of the second-generation Grand Cherokee, a mid-size SUV that Jeep produced en masse in America, Europe, as well as Asia with rear- and four-wheel-drive options. Then marketed as the most capable SUV ever, the WJ also happens to be a common sight on American roads because of the nameplate’s commercial success.
A quick search on Craigslist reveals why the WJ still is a popular choice on the second-hand market, be it basic models with the AMC inline-six or high-output versions with the V8. The question is, what can you do if you need more utility from a utility vehicle?
The most obvious answer is a pickup truck, but purchasing a Gladiator off the dealer lot is rather expensive. WJ customers, however, can treat themselves to a pickup truck conversion with the help of Smyth Performance, a company that’s specialized in this type of modifications for Volkswagens, Subarus, Dodge Chargers, and so forth.
Only a handful of pictures of the WJ pickup are currently available, and from the looks of it, the conversion starts by hacking off the rearmost part of the roof as well as the C- and D-pillars. The rear window may lead you into believing that Smyth Performance sourced the glass from the Dodge Dakota, but the truth of the matter is, it’s from a Colorado.
If you were wondering, the fiberglass quarter panels will mimic the original cladding and the bed length is 5.5 feet. Payload info isn’t available at the current moment, but vehicle data info for the WJ suggests that the Laredo trim level is good for 1,283 pounds.
Why did Smyth Performance choose the WJ, though? The landing page for the Jeep ute makes it clear that the reason is the live-axle setup. From a structural standpoint, the parts that were cut are complemented by reinforcements to the B-pillars and a subfloor bracing system that connects the bed floor to the bed wall. The bedsides, meanwhile, are aluminum.
Prospective customers can order the DIY kit with a $500 deposit right now, but shipping will have to wait until May 2020.
New Smyth truck kit for the 99 to 04 Jeep Grand Cherokee is quickly coming together now that we have all the hard points finalized. Mid May launch and early bird info on the smythkitcars web site. Deposit link is up as well but it is still early. Looking at inner wheel well designs so blurred out the inner wall. If you look close you can see the R/T badge on the taiilgate since I am using the one off my personal Smyth Charger ute for positioning. Fun days.