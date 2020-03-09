Jeep Grand Cherokee WJ Pickup Truck Conversion Under Development, Costs $2,990

View this post on Instagram

New Smyth truck kit for the 99 to 04 Jeep Grand Cherokee is quickly coming together now that we have all the hard points finalized. Mid May launch and early bird info on the smythkitcars web site. Deposit link is up as well but it is still early. Looking at inner wheel well designs so blurred out the inner wall. If you look close you can see the R/T badge on the taiilgate since I am using the one off my personal Smyth Charger ute for positioning. Fun days.

