Jeep Gladiator Hercules Considered, Aimed At Ford Ranger Raptor

8 Jan 2019, 13:44 UTC
It’s hard to understand why Ford couldn’t bring the Ranger Raptor to America, but Jeep plans to exploit these circumstances with the Gladiator. According to “insider sources,” the high-performance model will be known as Hercules.
Jeep Gladiator Forum staff member Jay explains that Fiat Chrysler is evaluating the model as we speak, but the higher-ups haven’t given their thumbs up for series production. As such, no supplier contracts have been signed thus far, but “prototypes are being built as one-offs for testing purposes.”

The enthusiast forum went ahead with imagining how the Gladiator Hercules would look if Jeep were to green-light the model, and we wouldn’t mind if Fiat Chrysler went ahead with this design.

Even with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, such a proposition is enthralling for the adventure-oriented customer. A high-output engine such as the HEMI V8 would be even better, although we’re not convinced that Jeep is willing to strengthen the frame so that the torque wouldn’t pose a problem.

Head of design Mark Allen made a case for “high-speed off-roading” in an interview from the L.A. Auto Show, but wouldn’t go into detail about what that’s supposed to mean. The Wrangler PHEV doesn’t count, nor the Wrangler EV that could arrive in 2020.

In addition to the Pentastar, the Gladiator can also be had with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. Even though torque favors the oil-chugging engine option (442 pound-feet), we wouldn’t imagine the Gladiator Hercules with this motor under the hood.

Ford made this mistake with the Ranger Raptor, and adding insult to injury, the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel is a four-cylinder with 2.0 liters of displacement. Downsizing has its merits, but the Ford Motor Company would’ve been better off with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Edge ST.

On that note, we’re keeping our fingers crossed Jeep can take the Gladiator Rubicon to the next level with the Hercules. Can you imagine how much Ford would’ve wished to bring the Ranger Raptor to the U.S. if the Gladiator Hercules would fly off the showroom floor thanks to high demand?

