Jake Paul Gets RAM 1500 TRX for His Birthday, Compares It With Porsche and Corvette

There are a lot of people who love celebrating their birthdays throwing big parties and getting expensive presents. Can't blame them for it. Jake Paul seems to be among them, because, for his 26th birthday, he treated himself to a RAM 1500 TRX, which is far from stock.
On January 17, professional boxer and martial artist Jake Paul celebrated his 26th birthday. And he took to social media to reveal the present he bought for himself: a brand-new pickup truck, the RAM 1500 TRX.
The athlete revealed that his pickup truck does not come stock but saw a power boost to 1,000 horsepower, and he couldn’t have been happier with the purchase.
When it leaves the assembly plant at FCA's Sterling Heights in Michigan, Detroit, the Stellantis-sourced RAM 1500 TRX comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, which is good for 702 horsepower (712 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. All these end up to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. These figures help the massive pickup truck reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in about 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
Based on the official website of Wragth Motorsports, which handled the upgrade, Jake Paul's RAM 1500 TRX received the WMS 1000 Whipple Package, available with a price tag of $26,699. There is also a more expensive option there, the WMS 1200, starting at $37,199. But Paul went for the former.
The package adds a Whipple Gen V Supercharger, JMS Voltage Booster, new injectors, ARH Headers with mid pipes, HPTuners, a thermostat with billet housing, and engine and pump gas calibration.
Jake Paul recently took delivery of it and the birthday fun included testing it out on all kinds of terrains, including sand, mud, and water. The pickup truck will join the athlete’s Lincoln Navigator, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and Tesla Model X.
In the same post, Jake Paul also claimed that the new addition to his garage is “faster than a Corvette and handles like a Porsche.” And that might be a bit of an exaggeration. First, the RAM 1500 TRX, just like other pickup truck, is built using a body-on-frame construction, fitted with big off-road wheels. Meanwhile, the Porsches have a unibody, use regular tires and performance tires for the 911, and have a lower center of gravity.
There are no details as to its new performance after the WMS 1000 Whipple Package, but it's hard to believe it will be faster than a Corvette. For example, the C8 Corvette Stingray only needs 2.9 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph), with a top speed of 194 mph (309 kph). And when it comes to better handling than a Porsche... We’ll let you write your thoughts in the comment section below.
