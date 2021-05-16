5 Influencer Uses Lamborghini Aventador to Sell Watermelons in Turkey

Jake Paul Raced Beach Buggies in Puerto Rico, Is Under Investigation

In between training to cement his career as professional boxer, stealing Floyd Mayweather’s cap, and flexing hard on social media, content creator slash influencer slash boxer Jake Paul still found the time to get on the wrong side of the law with Puerto Rican authorities. 8 photos



Speaking of showing off, it is precisely a video shared to his Instagram that’s gotten him in trouble with authorities in Puerto Rico, where he and Logan own a $10 million beachfront mansion. The two apparently went racing beach buggies on the beach, ignoring the fact that driving any motorized vehicle there during turtle nesting season is illegal.



TMZ has obtained a copy of the statement sent out on the ongoing investigation. It also has the IG video, which Jake has since taken down, along with his version of events.



The Puerto Rican Department of Natural and Environmental Resources is yet to determine where exactly the video was shot, but the mere fact that Jake has deleted the original video would indicate that he is at fault and he knows it. He’s saying this much to the same media outlet, claiming ignorance for what he did. He says there was no sign informing him that beach buggies weren’t allowed at this time (during nesting season), and that several other buggies were around as well.







Jake and Logan Paul got their start as YouTubers several years ago. They've been able to spin whatever coverage their got into legitimate careers. Jake has also tried music and is now into fashion and professional boxing. He's also a fixture in the auto community, because he can afford the most insane custom rigs and cars, and more importantly, he is always willing to show them off on social media

