Jake Paul Flexes Hard With Blacked-Out Rolls-Royce, Private Jet

The brothers Jake and Logan Paul started off as YouTubers, but they have since attained the status of (more or less questionable) celebrities. They’re not A-list by any means, but both like to project an image of the A-list lifestyle.
These includes fleets of exotic and custom cars, the flashier the better. Jake Paul, for one, seems to love cars more than his brother, and has already amassed an impressive collection of them, which he always uses to flex on social media. This is also about flexing (hard), but with a private jet thrown in the mix.
The other day, Jake was about to fly into Las Vegas for his press conference with former Bellator MMA and ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren, whom he’ll fight on April 17. After making a name for himself as an influencer slash content creator, Paul dabbed into music for a while, but is now leaning hard on professional boxing.
Because success is the image you project in the influencer sphere, Jake showed up at the airport in a blacked-out, most likely custom Rolls-Royce Phantom and, in one single continuous shot, jumped from it straight into his private jet. On the way, he met with a pal who’d also arrived in a Rolls, though not a custom one.
The resulting video is clearly meant to be dramatic and important. Jake struts determinedly to the jet, accompanied by his pal and flanked by security. He means business. The closing shot is of the “black carpet” that reads “Paul Air Aviation,” a hint that this is his own jet.
Then, after all this fake determination and badassery, Jake got off the plane and staged a photoshoot with the two Rolls-Royces and the jet. He posted it with the caption “I’d hate me too :),” which, sure, is probably accurate.
People do hate him for being so incredibly successful and having already made some $19 million so far. But people also love to mock him, like the commenters who point out that the cars were probably rentals and the jet was only used for clout, and he flew commercial to Vegas. Or whatever genius left this comment on one of his music videos: “Jake Paul, you don’t know me but I’ve been in a wheelchair most of my life and today I finally stood up just to turn your music off.”
Still, a couple of Rolls-Royces and a private jet do help with flexing.
