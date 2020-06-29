Jake Paul Buys $100,000 "Zombie Apocalypse" Monster Jeep

Whichever way you look at it, 2020 is turning out to be the craziest year in living memory. And it seems one celebrity wants to be ready for anything, namely YouTuber Jake Paul, who bought a $100,000 Jeep he believes is ready for the zombie apocalypse.
If we're honest, the Paul brothers aren't our favorite flavor of video content. They seem to be after a young, impressionable audience, a bit like a modern-day MTV crowd. That said, this Jeep is cooler than anything we've seen on Pimp My Ride.
The younger of the two brothers has an eye for mayhem, it seems. Because while we just spotted his Jeep, he actually ordered it in March, saying he wanted to be ready for anything the Coronavirus had to offer. And when it was delivered, there were only a few tens of thousands of cases in America.
Now, the virus doesn't turn people into zombies. But if the protesters and lookers start blocking streets, this Jeep can still get you to Walmart. The official designation of the rig is "Emergency Response Vehicle," and it's clearly a custom job. It seems this combines cosmetic elements from a 1947 Jeep CJ2A with a tubular steel frame. The engine is a real monster, producing 815 horsepower and making a lot of noise through those chimney stacks you see.
In his original vlog of the $100,000 custom rig, both Jake and his girlfriend Julia Rose looked minuscule riding together. It's safe to say that the neighbors of the Team 10 mansion weren't too happy to see the off-roader being unleashed upon a nearby hillside.
“You guys literally wonder why every single person on the block is putting their house up for sale,” a neighbor said in the vlog video. “Because of this kid out here, this degenerate driving a tractor Jeep up the hill.”
