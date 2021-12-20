Jake Paul Treats Himself to Private Jet After Win Against Tyron Woodley, Gives Him a Rolex

Jake Paul may have gotten his start on YouTube, but his boxing skills are taking him to new lengths. He just celebrated a major win against UFC Tyron Woodley, knocking him out, after giving him a Rolex. To treat himself after the fight, he flew back home in a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900 tri-jet.
Back in the early days, Jake and Logan Paul were YouTube stars, of course, with its due controversy. But Jake Paul’s dream was to become a UFC fighter, and he has achieved just that. And he's not bad at it.
His latest match was against UFC legend Tyron Woodley, and he KO’d him in the sixth round of the match. Initially, he was meant to go against Tommy Fury, but he backed out and Jake Paul fought Woodley instead.
To celebrate the victory, the professional boxer hopped on a private jet to fly from Tampa to Miami, Florida. He shared several pictures of him heading to the tri-jet, a Dassault Falcon 900B in a photo dump session, captioning it “look Mom, I did it.” On TikTok, he shared the short video of him getting on the plane, claiming that it is “The best year of my life.”
Powered by three 21.13 kN (4,750 lb-ft) Honeywell TFE731-5BR-1C engines, it has a capacity for 12 people and two crew members. It has a maximum speed of Mach 0.84-0.87 and a cruise speed of 590 mph (950 kph). Production of the Falcon 900B ended in 1999, after having been introduced in 1991.
Ahead of their fight, Paul gifted Woodley and his entire team new-gen Rolex watches. Wrapped with a bow on top, Paul added that it’s a “new generation one,” as Woodley stared in disbelief, calling it a “gift of respect.” That was before he added that it was to count the minutes until he beat him. They didn’t reveal the model, but the latest-generation models range around $15,000.
Given the fact that Paul managed to beat the legend twice, the first time in August, he has enough reasons to feel good about himself. And the private jet surely helps.
