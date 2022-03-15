Jaguar's I-Pace Has Grown Old Enough for Used Batteries to Get Second ESS Life

Remember the Jaguar I-Pace luxury battery-powered EV crossover SUV? The British automaker officially unveiled it back in March 2018, exactly four years ago. That may not sound like much. But...
So, the Jaguar I-Pace has quickly expanded across the world after the initial introduction. On sale that summer in Europe, from autumn 2018 in North America, and even available in places like India since last year. Naturally, Jaguar Land Rover has not been idle as far as the I-Pace itself is concerned.
Its latest update was announced just last month. And it included perks such as Amazon Alexa integration or the addition of a new Premium Black package, among others. Now, it seems that JLR has decided their sporty EV crossover SUV has grown old enough to have its used batteries transformed for a second lease of life. As a power source for a zero-emission energy storage unit, of course.
Together with Pramac, a company established in 1966 and which is now part of the third-largest generator and lighting tower production group in the world. The partners have developed an all-new Pramac Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) that uses second-life Jaguar I-Pace cells.
The ESS batteries are thoroughly sustainable, as renewable energy (solar panels) is being utilized to recharge them. Now, a little asterisk is also in order. Instead of sourcing the batteries from road-worthy sold Jaguar I-Paces, the teams have repurposed the cells from older prototype and engineering test vehicles.
So, as a test of its capability, the ESS unit was lent to Jaguar TCS Racing while it underwent preparations in the UK and Spain, ahead of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season. There, it powered up the team’s diagnostics equipment and the pit garage. By the way, even the I-Pace itself recently took advantage of the motorsport wisdom back when it got a software OTA update to increase the real-world range by up to 20 km/12 miles.
Back to the Off Grid Battery ESS, this “flagship” unit comes with a total capacity of up to 125kWh. That would be enough to fully recharge an I-Pace. Alternatively, it can power up the average UK household for an entire week. Charged with solar panels, the unit is also a self-contained solution that incorporates the batteries, a bi-directional converter, and associated control management systems.
Pramac developed it for commercial uses, thus it also comes with “Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and (is) rated at up to 22kW AC to allow electric vehicle charging.” Not a bad second life for the 90-kWh packs from older Jaguar I-Pace EV crossover SUVs, right?
