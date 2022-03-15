Subaru EJ25-Powered Vintage Motorcars Porsche 550 Spyder Is One Sweet Replica

Only 90 examples of the 550 Spyder were produced between 1953 and 1956, making it one of the rarest sports racing cars of all time. The four-cylinder legend also happens to be obscenely expensive nowadays. For instance, chassis number 550A-0145 is a works team car that sold for an insane $5,170,000 including the auction house’s selling premium in 2018.
Given these circumstances, the replicar industry is much obliged to cater with do-it-yourself and turn-key copies of the coveted original. Take, for instance, chassis number CA976370 that’s currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $25,000 and just over seven days of bidding left.
Built in 2010 by Stanton-based Vintage Motorcars, the road-going racer costs in excess of $60,000 in turn-key configuration albeit without a powerplant or a transaxle. The California-based replicar specialist offers two choices in this regard: Volkswagen Type 1 or a Subaru-sourced boxer.
This particular example is flexing an EJ25 that was purchased for $2,137.14 in short-block form. A four-speed transaxle of the Freeway Flyer variety also needs to be mentioned, along with a dyno chart which reveals quite a bit more power and torque than the original 1.5L mill of the 550 Spyder.
Installed by Dallas-based AWD Tuning, the 2.5L boxer is controlled by a MegaSquirt engine management system. A throttle body from Hitachi and dual mufflers from MagnaFlow also need to be mentioned, together with a vehicle information label affixed to the frame. It reads 2011 model year although the title states that we’re dealing with a 2010 assembled vehicle.
Cooling is the duty of a Griffin-sourced aluminum radiator mounted in a custom housing in the front compartment. That’s also where you’ll find the fuel tank. Painted in Arrow Gray Pearl accented with red-finish darts over the fenders, this corner-carving machine also flaunts leather decklid buckles, twin engine grilles, and a handful of stone chips up front. Pictured on 15-inch wheels that hide Bilstein shocks and height-adjustable coilovers, this amazing build has racked up just over 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers).
Built in 2010 by Stanton-based Vintage Motorcars, the road-going racer costs in excess of $60,000 in turn-key configuration albeit without a powerplant or a transaxle. The California-based replicar specialist offers two choices in this regard: Volkswagen Type 1 or a Subaru-sourced boxer.
This particular example is flexing an EJ25 that was purchased for $2,137.14 in short-block form. A four-speed transaxle of the Freeway Flyer variety also needs to be mentioned, along with a dyno chart which reveals quite a bit more power and torque than the original 1.5L mill of the 550 Spyder.
Installed by Dallas-based AWD Tuning, the 2.5L boxer is controlled by a MegaSquirt engine management system. A throttle body from Hitachi and dual mufflers from MagnaFlow also need to be mentioned, together with a vehicle information label affixed to the frame. It reads 2011 model year although the title states that we’re dealing with a 2010 assembled vehicle.
Cooling is the duty of a Griffin-sourced aluminum radiator mounted in a custom housing in the front compartment. That’s also where you’ll find the fuel tank. Painted in Arrow Gray Pearl accented with red-finish darts over the fenders, this corner-carving machine also flaunts leather decklid buckles, twin engine grilles, and a handful of stone chips up front. Pictured on 15-inch wheels that hide Bilstein shocks and height-adjustable coilovers, this amazing build has racked up just over 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers).