Subaru EJ25-Powered Vintage Motorcars Porsche 550 Spyder Is One Sweet Replica

Given these circumstances, the replicar industry is much obliged to cater with do-it-yourself and turn-key copies of the coveted original. Take, for instance, chassis number CA976370 that’s currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $25,000 and just over seven days of bidding left.Built in 2010 by Stanton-based Vintage Motorcars, the road-going racer costs in excess of $60,000 in turn-key configuration albeit without a powerplant or a transaxle. The California-based replicar specialist offers two choices in this regard: Volkswagen Type 1 or a Subaru-sourced boxer.This particular example is flexing an EJ25 that was purchased for $2,137.14 in short-block form. A four-speed transaxle of the Freeway Flyer variety also needs to be mentioned, along with a dyno chart which reveals quite a bit more power and torque than the original 1.5L mill of the 550 Spyder.Installed by Dallas-basedTuning, the 2.5L boxer is controlled by a MegaSquirt engine management system. A throttle body from Hitachi and dual mufflers from MagnaFlow also need to be mentioned, together with a vehicle information label affixed to the frame. It reads 2011 model year although the title states that we’re dealing with a 2010 assembled vehicle.Cooling is the duty of a Griffin-sourced aluminum radiator mounted in a custom housing in the front compartment. That’s also where you’ll find the fuel tank. Painted in Arrow Gray Pearl accented with red-finish darts over the fenders, this corner-carving machine also flaunts leather decklid buckles, twin engine grilles, and a handful of stone chips up front. Pictured on 15-inch wheels that hide Bilstein shocks and height-adjustable coilovers, this amazing build has racked up just over 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers).