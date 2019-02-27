Jaguar Promises “Extensive Changes” For XF, F-Pace

Following the reveal of the 2020 XE compact executive sedan, Jaguar plans to facelift the XF and F-Pace too. Planning manager Wayne Darley claims the two models are “the next priority” for the Leaping Cat of Coventry.
“If you look at when those two went on sale - late 2015 and early 2016 - that gives you a good idea of the timings,” Autocar.co.uk understands from Darley. In other words, the 2020 XF will go official this summer while the 2020 F-Pace would follow next year.
The British automaker hasn’t commented on availability of the Ingenium inline-six, which isn’t featured in the 2020 XE either. As a matter of fact, the most affordable Jaguar of them all dropped the AJ6 with the mid-cycle refresh, leaving the 2.0-liter Ingenium to handle propulsion.
Both Jaguar and Land Rover are in a troublesome situation at the present moment, more so if you take into consideration the billions in losses from the fourth quarter of 2018. Range Rover canceled the SV Coupe, Land Rover the Discovery SVX, and heaven knows what else is going on behind closed doors, far away from the prying eyes of motoring publications.
For the 2020 model year, the XE also makes do without the S because slow sales spelled the end for this variant. Adding insult to injury, the F-Pace SVR with the supercharged V8 will arrive at dealers this April, a year after the Leaping Cat premiered the performance crossover utility vehicle at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
“The V8-powered Porsche Macan rival was apparently delayed after engineers decided changes to the car’s set-up were required,” reports Autocar, which also highlights “there was a parts supply issue.” If you’re a big-picture person, there’s no denying Jaguar and Land Rover both failed to hide their troubles.
On that note, we’ve already seen the interior of the 2020 F-Pace considering the dashboard and cabin are more or less identical to the XE. As far as the XF is concerned, here’s hope Jaguar will try a bit harder to bring in the customers who’re currently driving Audi, BMW, and Mercedes sedans.
