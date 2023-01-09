Jaguar Land Rover’s Global Order Backlog Increases to Over 215,000 Vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover has just published its Q4 2022 results, internally referred to as the Q3 of the fiscal year 2023. Excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, the British automaker posted a 5.7 improvement over Q2 of the fiscal year 2023 in terms of wholesale volumes.
As opposed to the preceding quarter, wholesale volumes were up 17 percent in North America, where luxury SUVs are in especially high demand. The United Kingdom also posted a 13 percent improvement, but Europe and China were down 3 and 13 percent. Wholesale volumes in the People’s Republic of China were negatively impacted by the CCP’s extremely unpopular and very suppressive Zero-COVID public policy.
As far as retail sales are concerned, 84,827 units have been reported, a 5.9-percent uptick compared to Q4 2021, yet 3.7 percent worse than Q3 2022. Given time, Jaguar Land Rover should get back into the groove thanks to a gradual increase in production output for the all-new Range Rover (fifth generation) and the redesigned Range Rover Sport (third generation).
The aforementioned wholesales wouldn’t have been possible without a production ramp-up of the RR and RRS, which totaled 27,456 units wholesaled in the quarter, as opposed to 13,537 in the previous quarter. On the other hand, the Jaguar Land Rover global order backlog has grown to a record high. More than 215,000 orders, to be more precise, which reflect two things: strong demand and limited production output capacities.
Not surprisingly at all, three of the automaker’s largest utility vehicles dominate the backlog. Said utilities are the full-size Range Rover, the sharper-looking Range Rover Sport, and the Land Rover Defender. These nameplates represent a whopping 74 percent of the backlog, which speaks volumes about Land Rover’s other products and Jaguar’s full lineup.
Jaguar soldiers on with a very antiquated lineup of abysmal-selling vehicles, ranging from the XE compact executive sedan to the F-Pace sport utility vehicle. The F-Type is on its last legs, the I-Pace doesn’t hold a candle to the current crop of electric SUVs, and the E-Pace is a bit vanilla compared to the Range Rover Evoque. As for the XF, does anyone even consider it over the likes of the Mercedes E-Class or BMW 5 Series?
Over at Land Rover, the remainder of the lineup consists of the Jaguar F-Pace-twinned Range Rover Velar, the compact-sized Range Rover Evoque, the mid-size Discovery, and the FWD-based Discovery Sport. Don’t know about you, but for me, it’s a bit surprising to see the larger of the two Discoveries do this bad in relation to the Defender and RR.
As a brief refresher, the Range Rover is the most expensive Land Rover at press time, with U.S. prices kicking off at $106,500 sans destination. The Range Rover Sport is $83,000, and $53,500 buys you a Defender.
