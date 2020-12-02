Jaguar Introduces Dynamic Launch to 2021 F-Pace SVR, Goes Out on a 178-MPH Date

We’re quite happy to see Jaguar has probably wrapped up the upgrade strategy for the regular 2021 models, and it’s now refocusing its attention on performance derivatives. Right off the bat, the one thundering forward this December is the reworked 2021 F-Pace SVR.
With Jaguar Land Rover thoroughly revamping its entire model roster with a host of high-tech, connectivity, comfort, and styling upgrades, it’s not really hard to guess what’s in store for the 2021 F-Pace SVR. That's mostly because the regular 2021 F-Pace was presented back in September.
But the first month of winter is always a time to celebrate and write down your hidden wishes on Santa’s list, so Jaguar is treating its customers and fans to the SUV's high-performance derivative. The SVR isn’t receiving more ponies to play with the 550 horsepower already available from the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine.
Instead, it’s making slight tweaks that achieve the same goal of making it faster. As such, they snatched the torque converter from the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan to make sure the F-Pace SVR will cope with the new rating of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of oomph.
Although it’s gone up just 14 lb-ft (19 Nm) compared to the predecessor, it’s enough for the 2021MY to deliver a faster sprint and higher maximum speed. As such, the zero-to-60-mph time has gone down by 0.3 seconds to 3.8 seconds (0-100 kph comes in a flat 4 seconds), while top speed has been increased by 2 mph (3.21 kph) to 178 mph (286 kph).
Of course, the slightly higher peak torque wouldn’t be enough on its own to achieve the new performance marks, so Jaguar has also treated the F-Pace SVR to a new Dynamic Launch function, while the lightly modified race-bred exterior has a new front end that lowers drag and drops the lift level by no less than 35%.
Other upgrades include beefier brakes, the move to JLR’s Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), a reworked interior switching to the company’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with a new 11.4-inch HD curved glass touchscreen, and more.
Pricing in the U.S. has not been announced yet, but at home in the UK the 2021 F-Pace SVR can be had from £77,595 (OTR), which is around $103,690 at the current exchange rates.
