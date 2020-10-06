Jaguar Retires XE Sedan From U.S. Range As Updated 2021 XF Becomes Cheaper

So far, 2020 has not been kind with the automotive industry, caught in between its globalization aspirations and the unexpected health crisis. Jaguar is among the brands that didn't escape unscathed, but it’s now aiming for a leaner business operation in the U.S. with help from a revamped model strategy.
Hot on the heels of the 2021 model year enhancements for the XF sedan comes the news that Jaguar’s smaller XE model will be retired from the U.S. market after the 2020 stock is exhausted – even though at home in the UK the model just got about the same upgrades (including the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system).
While earlier today when the company announced the detailed breakdown of the upgrades for the midsize executive sedan the pricing information was a notable absentee, Jaguar is now offering the complete picture for the American market.
More so, customers of the 2021 XF will be happy to hear the model’s base price has been lowered to a MSRP of $43,995 for the XF P250 S RWD version.
Because the XE previously acted as the entry-level point into Jaguar’s range, the duty is now being taken over by the 2021 E-Pace SUV (pricing and detailed info will be announced later), with the British automaker now having more crossovers in its U.S. lineup than passenger cars!
Also recently upgraded, the F-Pace sport utility has been announced to become available in four configurations, with pricing kicking off at $49,995 for the P250 version.
The SUV lineup is completed by the I-Pace all-electric crossover, but again the company has refrained from sharing more complete information on the 2021 model year changes and pricing.
However, there’s one last entry on the updated price list – the 2021 F-Type sports car, which kickstarted the 2020 upgrade galore with its latest Jaguar styling DNA and luxurious cabin detailing. Interested customers will be able to order the upgraded model with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engine options (and the eight-speed SportShift transmission) from $61,700 (P300 coupe).
