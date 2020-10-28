2021 Jaguar E-Pace Gets Updated to Complete the Electrified Circle

Being the smallest – aka the base – offering in the SUV lineup, the E-Pace got updated a little later than its siblings. But arriving late at the party has its benefits, because the model got the chance to select the best upgrades from the lineup – including the plug-in hybrid powertrain and the newest infotainment options.
It all started with the 2021 F-Type sports car, and the snowball rolled down the Jaguar mountain until it became as large as the entire roster – incorporating the F-Pace SUV, as well as the XE and larger XF sedans - during its facelift race.
Before it arrived at the finish line, it didn’t forget to also add the little E-Pace, ready to order at home in the UK from £32,575 ($42,509 at the current exchange rates).
While all but the diehard Jaguar fans will have trouble noticing the exterior enhancements (do you see the optimized bumper, new grille, slightly modified LED headlights?!), the British automaker is ticking a lot of other boxes with this facelift.
According to the company, the 2021 E-Pace rides on a more refined vehicle platform (Premium Transverse Architecture) and features more noticeable upgrades in the cabin.
We’re inclined to agree with this assessment, since we’re dealing with all the goodies from the F-Pace or the XE / XF duo: cabin air ionization with PM2.5 filter, 3D surround camera tech, a new Drive Selector, as well as the latest Pivi Pro connected infotainment system.
The latter even comes with a curved 11.4-inch central touchscreen, while the instrument cluster is an even larger 12.3-inch interactive display. There’s also a neat 15-watt wireless smartphone charger for the complete high-tech experience.
More importantly, almost everything under the hood is electrified, as there’s just one diesel option without mild-hybrid technology (163 ps, FWD, manual gearbox). The rest – the 163 ps with AWD and 9-speed auto, along with the flagship diesel option (204 ps, AWD, 9-auto) are offered with MHEV assistance. Along with all the gasoline options, which include the company’s latest 1.5-liter three-cylinder Ingenium engine.
The options start with the latter – packing 160 ps, an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. If you want this engine in AWD configuration there’s no other choice but to further upgrade to plug-in hybrid technology, with the new E-Pace P300e situated at the top of the lineup with 309 ps.
It’s more than what the 2.0-liter Ingenium has to offer (in 200 / 249 / 300 ps levels), and enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds or travel without sipping gasoline for up to 34 miles (55 km).
Before it arrived at the finish line, it didn’t forget to also add the little E-Pace, ready to order at home in the UK from £32,575 ($42,509 at the current exchange rates).
While all but the diehard Jaguar fans will have trouble noticing the exterior enhancements (do you see the optimized bumper, new grille, slightly modified LED headlights?!), the British automaker is ticking a lot of other boxes with this facelift.
According to the company, the 2021 E-Pace rides on a more refined vehicle platform (Premium Transverse Architecture) and features more noticeable upgrades in the cabin.
We’re inclined to agree with this assessment, since we’re dealing with all the goodies from the F-Pace or the XE / XF duo: cabin air ionization with PM2.5 filter, 3D surround camera tech, a new Drive Selector, as well as the latest Pivi Pro connected infotainment system.
The latter even comes with a curved 11.4-inch central touchscreen, while the instrument cluster is an even larger 12.3-inch interactive display. There’s also a neat 15-watt wireless smartphone charger for the complete high-tech experience.
More importantly, almost everything under the hood is electrified, as there’s just one diesel option without mild-hybrid technology (163 ps, FWD, manual gearbox). The rest – the 163 ps with AWD and 9-speed auto, along with the flagship diesel option (204 ps, AWD, 9-auto) are offered with MHEV assistance. Along with all the gasoline options, which include the company’s latest 1.5-liter three-cylinder Ingenium engine.
The options start with the latter – packing 160 ps, an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. If you want this engine in AWD configuration there’s no other choice but to further upgrade to plug-in hybrid technology, with the new E-Pace P300e situated at the top of the lineup with 309 ps.
It’s more than what the 2.0-liter Ingenium has to offer (in 200 / 249 / 300 ps levels), and enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds or travel without sipping gasoline for up to 34 miles (55 km).