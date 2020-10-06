2021 Jaguar XE Gets Pivi Pro and MHEV Diesel, Just Like Its Larger Siblings

Folks that grew up with brothers and sisters know very well the youngest sibling in the family was also the fastest to grow up, as all they had to do was simply copy the actions of the older ones. Well, it seems this is also valid for the automotive world, with the 2021 Jaguar XE upgraded with the exact same features we have already seen on the 2021 XF series or the F-Pace crossover.
Of course, the 2021 model year upgrade for the XE eagerly follows along the footsteps of its older brother – the 2021 XF. That means the compact executive sedan receives a new diesel mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) powertrain, a new infotainment system for the cockpit, as well as the latest connectivity options.
At home in the UK, the 2021 Jaguar XE is available from £29,635 (around $38,512 at the current exchange rates) and has the exact same engine / transmission combinations as the XF: 204 PS diesel MHEV, 250 and 300 PS gasoline, as well as available all-wheel drive and a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new MHEV diesel is, of course, the most efficient option, with up to 58.5 mpg (4.8l/100km). Performance should not be discarded, either – its zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 7.3 seconds is not very far from the 250 and 300 PS options, which do the sprint in 6.4 and 5.9 seconds, respectively.
While Jaguar doesn’t mention any exterior changes for the new model year (save for black badges on the Black Exterior Pack), the cockpit gets revamped to coincide with the introduction of the company's new generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0). It is used to underpin the brand’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which for the XE powers up both the 10-inch central touchscreen as well as a second 5.5-inch touchscreen positioned directly below.
The 2021 Jaguar XE is also equipped with a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display, now with updated graphics and a customizable layout. Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Baidu CarLife (depending on the market) are also on board, along with dual-sim (dual LTE modems) functionality.
At home in the UK, the 2021 Jaguar XE is available from £29,635 (around $38,512 at the current exchange rates) and has the exact same engine / transmission combinations as the XF: 204 PS diesel MHEV, 250 and 300 PS gasoline, as well as available all-wheel drive and a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new MHEV diesel is, of course, the most efficient option, with up to 58.5 mpg (4.8l/100km). Performance should not be discarded, either – its zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 7.3 seconds is not very far from the 250 and 300 PS options, which do the sprint in 6.4 and 5.9 seconds, respectively.
While Jaguar doesn’t mention any exterior changes for the new model year (save for black badges on the Black Exterior Pack), the cockpit gets revamped to coincide with the introduction of the company's new generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0). It is used to underpin the brand’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which for the XE powers up both the 10-inch central touchscreen as well as a second 5.5-inch touchscreen positioned directly below.
The 2021 Jaguar XE is also equipped with a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display, now with updated graphics and a customizable layout. Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Baidu CarLife (depending on the market) are also on board, along with dual-sim (dual LTE modems) functionality.