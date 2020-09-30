Proud Envoy of 1990s Supercars, This Lefty Jaguar XJ220 Has Just 2,610 Miles

From time to time, a certain British premium automaker likes to try its hand with supercars. It doesn’t do it very often, so the results are easily recognizable. We are talking about Jaguar, and its greater-than-life creations that include the C-X75, the XJ220, or the Jaguar Sport XJR-15. So, whenever one of these comes up for sale, there’s cause for celebration.

6 photos