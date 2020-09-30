Proud Envoy of 1990s Supercars, This Lefty Jaguar XJ220 Has Just 2,610 Miles

From time to time, a certain British premium automaker likes to try its hand with supercars. It doesn’t do it very often, so the results are easily recognizable. We are talking about Jaguar, and its greater-than-life creations that include the C-X75, the XJ220, or the Jaguar Sport XJR-15. So, whenever one of these comes up for sale, there’s cause for celebration.
This time around we are dealing with an example of the XJ220 series – car number 147 out of a total production run of just 275 examples. Proud carrier of 1990s supercar flavor (and a Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate), this Silverstone Green with Sand Leather interior piece of automotive history has traveled just 4,200 km (2,610 miles) during its lifetime.
As is often the case with many savvy car investments, the XJ220 example that was first delivered in France as a left-hand drive commission has spent most of the time stored out of harm’s way, and even went through a full restoration back in 2013, along with a complete servicing and changed fuel tanks.
Looking as if it just left the factory floor, the XJ220 has returned to its origin country and now resides in the care of McGurk Performance Cars, an independent specialist car dealer based out of the Warwickshire area.
Priced at £349,850 (which is around $449,220 at the current exchange rates), this LHD unit is in perfect company, as the showroom is also host to a range of other rare cars – including one of the 46 RHD Ferrari 550 Barchettas, or the Aston Martin GT8 number 14 out of a total of 150.
Interestingly enough, the XJ220 on offer is priced below the £470,000 (almost $604,000) retail price asked by Jaguar back in 1992, meaning the 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged monster with 542 hp (550 ps) and a 217 mph (349 kph) top speed has been running out of favor with collectors in recent times.
Still, it could be considered a wise investment asset for the future, just like gold is many times preferred to hard currency.
