Jaguar E-Type V12 Restomod Is the Perfect Cure for Your Classic Car Itch

Pricing for In the power department, all cylinders of the V12 engine have been re-bored, increasing the displacement from 5.3 to 6.1 liters. There is a new high-flow aluminum radiator on deck, and an oil cooler coupled with cooling fans controlled by theThe result is a far more reliable engine that kicks out 400, directing the thrust to the rear wheels via a new five-speed gearbox. The stainless steel sports exhaust system contributes to the improved performance of the lump, while remaining subtle enough to ensure a comfortable cruise.Stopping power is provided by the four-piston calipers, vented discs, and braided brake lines, Moreover, this E-Type restomod is equipped with fully adjustable shock absorbers.Visually, E-Type UK has created custom designed grille and badge up front for this E-Type that has chrome bumpers at both ends, and bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, with the famous wire pattern, to house the uprated brakes. Extended louvers improve the engine cooling, and the LED headlights provide better illumination at night.The attention to detail is further visible inside, where the company has given it hand-stitched, fine leather upholstery, exclusive seats with heating function, piano black and aluminum accents, and LED backlit gauges.Things such as electric windows, remote central locking, Bluetooth connectivity, surround sound audio system, air conditioning, heated windscreen, and push-start button will make driving more pleasant.Pricing for such a conversion , excluding the cost of the donor car, starts at £325,000 (~$450,000) in the UK. The whole work takes around 4,000 hours to complete.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

