Italian Police Drive Lamborghini Huracan Across Country to Deliver the Gift of Life

You’ve heard numerous stories about people using supercars to illegally race each other, show off, or try to bend the rules. This is not one of those stories, but one of a Lamborghini Huracan put to use to save lives.
On Tuesday, December 20, the official social media page of Italy's law enforcement revealed in a statement that they "traveled on the highway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present, life." It added several pictures, including one of a medical cool box in the trunk at the front of the Huracan. “Thanks to the state police’s special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney.”
The message revealed that police officers drove the supercar from Padua, which is located in Italy's northeast, to hospitals in Modena and Rome.
The distance between Padua and Modena is approximately 104 miles (168 km), which takes about two hours. From Modena to Rome, there is a distance of around 249 mi (400 km), which means a drive of over four hours.
Luckily, this is something the Lamborghini Huracan can do quite well. The successor to Lamborghini Gallardo, the LP 610-4 is not just there to look pretty, but it's also mighty fast. That has a lot to do with its power unit, a reworked version of the Gallardo's 5.2-liter V10 engine, which sends out 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,250 revs per minute and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). It makes a safe choice for the police because not many cars could outrun it (except for a Bugatti, probably) and it makes the perfect transport for someone who needs to get somewhere fast, like the case in question.
If you're wondering why the police chose a Lambo Huracan to deliver organs, we've got you. The Raging Bull supercar is part of the police's official lineup, courtesy of Lamborghini. The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand's CEO Stephan Winkelmann presented the Huracan to the Italian Police back in 2014.
The supercar comes with sky blue and white livery, fitted with an LED light bar on top, and has been specially adapted to save lives, as it's equipped with both a gun holster and police radio, but also a defibrillator and a refrigeration system to transport life-saving organs. Which is exactly how it was recently put to use.
Before the Huracan, Lamborghini had gifted the police two Lamborghini Gallardos, back in 2004, for its 152nd anniversary, with a similar livery. But since the last Gallardo was produced in 2013, the Police were lucky enough to get its replacement soon enough. And they’re putting it to good use.
The message revealed that police officers drove the supercar from Padua, which is located in Italy's northeast, to hospitals in Modena and Rome.
The distance between Padua and Modena is approximately 104 miles (168 km), which takes about two hours. From Modena to Rome, there is a distance of around 249 mi (400 km), which means a drive of over four hours.
Luckily, this is something the Lamborghini Huracan can do quite well. The successor to Lamborghini Gallardo, the LP 610-4 is not just there to look pretty, but it's also mighty fast. That has a lot to do with its power unit, a reworked version of the Gallardo's 5.2-liter V10 engine, which sends out 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,250 revs per minute and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). It makes a safe choice for the police because not many cars could outrun it (except for a Bugatti, probably) and it makes the perfect transport for someone who needs to get somewhere fast, like the case in question.
If you're wondering why the police chose a Lambo Huracan to deliver organs, we've got you. The Raging Bull supercar is part of the police's official lineup, courtesy of Lamborghini. The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand's CEO Stephan Winkelmann presented the Huracan to the Italian Police back in 2014.
The supercar comes with sky blue and white livery, fitted with an LED light bar on top, and has been specially adapted to save lives, as it's equipped with both a gun holster and police radio, but also a defibrillator and a refrigeration system to transport life-saving organs. Which is exactly how it was recently put to use.
Before the Huracan, Lamborghini had gifted the police two Lamborghini Gallardos, back in 2004, for its 152nd anniversary, with a similar livery. But since the last Gallardo was produced in 2013, the Police were lucky enough to get its replacement soon enough. And they’re putting it to good use.