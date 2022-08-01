Italian-Made Issimo 45 S-Pedelec Boasts a Throttle and an Award-Winning Frame Design

More on this:

1 Powerful Buxus Eva Is a Sturdy Off-Road E-Bike That Likes to Pretend It's a Motorcycle

2 Ridden: Okai's First-Generation Neon E-Scooter Is the Right Mix Between Price and Function

3 Striking Specter 1 Speed Pedelec Is Built Like a Supercar: Low in Weight and High on Tech

4 Retro-Futuristic ZID Two-Wheeler Claims To Be an Electric Scooter, Looks Nothing Like One

5 Niu's Best-in-Class Electric Moped Hits the European Market, Can Reach a Speed of 62 Mph