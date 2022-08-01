Alfa Romeo Planning Large Luxury Car for the U.S., Has Yet to Decide Where to Make It

More on this:

1 Alfa Romeo Spider Set for Electric Return, Should Reach Showrooms Within Five Years

2 New Alfa Romeo MiTo Reportedly Planned With Five Doors, Electric Powertrain

3 Alfa Romeo Wants to Launch a New Model Every Year Until 2026 Before Going Full Electric

4 Alfa Romeo Set to Be All-electric by 2027, Lancia Will Do It Sooner

5 Alfa Romeo’s Quality Is Now Similar to German Rivals, Says CEO