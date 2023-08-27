It's Germany vs. China in This All-Electric 1/4-Mile Showdown

The expression "silent but deadly" could be attributed to many things. Today, it can mean whatever you want because we have a fully electric 1v1 or 4v4 showdown. In other words, the German-made Porsche Taycan and BMW iX go head-to-head with the "Made in China" Human Horizons HiPhi Z & HiPhi X. The naming is no joke, but it sounds like they're in dire need of an English-speaking marketing department. Google Translate doesn't cut it anymore.

11 photos Photo: carwow