It's Germany vs. China in This All-Electric 1/4-Mile Showdown

The expression "silent but deadly" could be attributed to many things. Today, it can mean whatever you want because we have a fully electric 1v1 or 4v4 showdown. In other words, the German-made Porsche Taycan and BMW iX go head-to-head with the "Made in China" Human Horizons HiPhi Z & HiPhi X. The naming is no joke, but it sounds like they're in dire need of an English-speaking marketing department. Google Translate doesn't cut it anymore.
The first vehicle on the racing list is the Human Horizons HiPhi Z. It looks pretty cool on the exterior, like a Cyberpunk 2077 version of the Nissan GTR that's ready to mingle like nobody's business. And the inside looks even prettier.
Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel is behind the wheel, and he'll be propelled forward by two electric motors and an AWD system.
The two electric motors can deliver up to 663 hp (672 ps) with 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque. That might sound like a lot (because it is), but it also has some junk in the trunk, coming in at 5,597 lbs. or 2,239 kg. In the United Kingdom, it costs 90,000 GBP (pound sterling) or the equivalent of 113,228 US dollars.
Next, there's the Porsche Taycan GTS with an electric engine in the front and one in the back, which can produce up to 590 hp or 598 ps and 627 ft-lb or 850 Nm of torque.
It's AWD, weighs 5,093 lbs. (2,310 kg), and costs more than the first Horizons, at 111,200 pounds or almost $140k. This makes it $26,000 more expensive than the HiPhi Z.
The other Chinese nameplate is the Human Horizons HiPhi X, a dual-motor AWD SUV. It can deliver up to 589 hp (598 ps) with 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque.
It also shops in the XXL department, weighing 5,687 lbs or 2,580 kg. Price-wise, you'll have to fork out $117,632 or 93,500 GBP.
The last one on our list is the BMW iX M60, which is way more expensive than the previous one, at $154,463 or 122,775 pounds sterling.
Power-wise, this baby can churn 610 hp (619 ps) with massive torque, rated at 811 ft-lb (1,100 Nm). This one isn't slimmer than the others, coming in hot at 5,697 lbs. or 2,584 kg.
Now, let's see if China has what it takes to beat Germany on the tarmac. They all flew off the starting line during the first attempt, but after the first few seconds, Germany was way ahead of China, bringing home the gold. The result wasn't much different the second try, so let's check out their best times.
The overall winner was the Porsche Taycan GTS, finishing the 1/4-mile in 11.8 seconds. It was followed by the BMW iX, which finished in 12 seconds flat. The HH HiPhi Z came in third at 12.3 seconds, and the HiPhi X was last, crossing the finish line in 12.7 seconds.
