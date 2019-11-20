Is VW's Arteon the Cure to the Kia Stinger GT or an Unworthy Rival?

2020 Nissan Sentra Looks Much Better, Larger Engine Comes Standard

The Kia Stinger GT is undoubtedly something special, something for car people. It looks like a Porsche four-door coupe and comes with a twin-turbo V6 but doesn't cost Panamera money. But has it found a match in the Volkswagen Arteon? 4 photos



The construction and powertrain are totally different, but the Arteon is similar in several ways to the Stinger. For starters, it's intentionally cool, a four-door coupe with a liftback trunk. It too tries to give you more than BMW or Mercedes, plus it does a better job in the practicality department.



This review from Throttle House pits the Arteon R-Line against a Stinger GT, bost costing around $50,000. We've honestly been waiting a while to see these two matched up. The Kia looks cool, but many owners have complained about the gas mileage and especially the tires.



The Arteon has no hope of competing in the performance department since it's powered by a smaller engine and comes with a front-drive platform. More specifically, the 2.0 TSI makes 268 hp and 258 lb-ft ( 350 Nm), going through an 8-speed auto to the AWD system. Think of this as a luxurious Golf R. Meanwhile, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo Kia develops 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm), so about a hundred more of each. Power goes primarily to the back wheels, making it more dynamic.



Volkswagen says it's



We almost forgot to mention the things that make the Arteon good. Rear legroom and comfort are fantastic while the dashboard is a little bit better built. We're not that impressed with it, especially since the analog clock looks so old-fashioned. But the screens are about as good as Audi's, it rides better than the Stinger and could be just the car to relax you.



