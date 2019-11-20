Audi RS Q8 Debuts, Looks Like an RS6-Lamborghini Urus Mashup

2020 Nissan Sentra Looks Much Better, Larger Engine Comes Standard

The sedan may no longer be the hottest body style out there, but Nissan certainly knows how to make a pretty sedan. Taking inspiration from the Maxima and Altima, the all-new Sentra is a sharp-looking model that packs a larger engine than the previous generation. 55 photos



"With more than 6 million Sentras sold, we believe the new one will reach new heights offering refinement and quality, technology and performance not seen before,” declared sales and operations vice president David Kershaw. The original was introduced in 1982, and for the eighth generation, Nissan decided on the CMF-C/D vehicle architecture co-developed with alliance partner Renault for compact- and mid-sized applications.



Stateside production takes place at the Canton facility in Mississippi, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, new underpinnings add approximately two inches in width. The Sentra’s roofline is also lower, adding to the visual drama of the sporty-looking profile. The interior has also been improved by a considerable margin, now featuring NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen.



Connectivity includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and if you ask nicely, the seats can be upgraded to a leather-appointed quilted motif. Nissan doesn’t mention anything about ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technologies, and zooming in on the steering wheel doesn’t reveal any blue icon on the right-hand-side cluster of buttons. It’s quite a curious matter, yes, more so if you remember that the Leaf is available with this tech.



From 1.8 to 2.0 liters doesn't sound like that much of an upgrade, but 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque translates to increases of 20 and 16 percent, respectively. Even the fuel economy is better according to Nissan, and independent rear suspension should work wonders in the twisties and on the long haul. On the handling front, the electric power steering system should help the driver feel more at ease when maneuvering in the parking lot.

