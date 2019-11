You see, the artist behind this automotive portrait (more on this below) has decided to cast the first-generation Juke into the role of a WRC car. As such, the Japanese machine was gifted with the kind of aero that defines such racecars, from the widebody to the massive rear wing.And I have to note that "convincing" is an understatement when it comes to the end result, which, by the way, you'll find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.Sure, the wheels and tires were an easy job, but the way in which the rest of the Nissan Juke was modded has created a monster that will keep you awake all day, even if it's Monday."So, who is the mind behind the pixels we have here?" I hear you asking. You should know we're talking about Walter Kim, an aficionado who is a concept artist at DreamWorks Animation.Sadly, Nissan is no longer among the names that play on the WRC stage, so the chances of this rally dream coming to life depend... on some eccentric builder out there.For one thing, we've previously discussed a widebody Nissan Juke . And while this didn't have anything to do with the rally theme, the crossover had received extensive work, with both the exterior and the interior being massaged. And now that another incarnation of the Juke has arrived, we might just see multiple first-gen models being taken down the customization route.