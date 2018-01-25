autoevolution
 

Colin McRae's 1999 Ford Focus WRC to Be Sold at Silverstone

On February 23, at the Race Retro Competition Car Sale held by Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire, a very special vehicle will be up for grabs: a 1999 Ford Focus WRC, driven by legendary pilot Colin McRae in four rounds of the World Rally Championship.
The car competed for a total of 11 rounds of the World Rally Championship. McRae drove it together with Nicky Grist at the Rally Catalunya, Rally Tour De Corse, Rally Acropolis and Rally China. During the rest of the legs, behind the wheel of the Focus sat Petter Solberg and Thomas Radstrom.

Currently, the car is owned by a private team which used it on national events around Europe, the last of which was the Rallye National de la Lys in France in 2017. The buyer of the Focus will also receive the original FIA ‘Gold Book' World Rally Car technical passport. The vehicle is expected to fetch between £120,000 to £140,000 ($171,000 - $200,000).

“Ask anyone to name a rally driver and the first name that comes to mind is invariably Colin McRae. He was always a favourite among rally fans but his incredible success also made him a household name,” said Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions.

“It is very rare for a rally car of this calibre to come to auction. Include the fact it’s been driven by Colin McRae, Petter Solberg and Thomas Radstrom among others, makes it an incredibly important vehicle in motorsport history.”

Colin McRae was the 1991 and 1992 British Rally Champion. In 1995 he became the first British person and the youngest to win the World Rally Championship Drivers' title, a record still unbeaten. During his career, he raced for Subaru, Ford, and Citroen.

The race car driver died on 15 September 2007 following the crash of his helicopter. The UK Department for Transport Air Accidents Investigation Branch did not reach a definite conclusion as to the cause of the accident, apart for the fact that the helicopter was in working order as was being maneuvered at high speed and low height.
