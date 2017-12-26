autoevolution
 

Ford Escort Mk2 Reimagined As Modern WRC Car Complete With Martini Livery

26 Dec 2017, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After the innaugural season of the World Rally Championship, the Ford Motor Company introduced the second generation of the Escort family car to great acclaim. Similar to its predecessor, the Mk2 was entered in the most prestigious rallying events of the world, helping the Blue Oval sell more Escorts than predicted.
9 photos
Modern Ford Escort WRC renderingModern Ford Escort WRC renderingModern Ford Escort WRC renderingModern Ford Escort WRC renderingModern Ford Escort renderingModern Ford Escort renderingModern Ford Escort renderingModern Ford Escort rendering
It wasn’t all fun and games, though, partially because the Mk2’s predecessor won lots of reputable series, including the back-breaking 1970 London to Mexico World Cup Rally. The second generation’s first big win came in 1975 at the RAC Rally, and in the 1979 season of the WRC, works drivers Bjorn Waldegard and Hannu Mikkola finished first and second in the drivers’ championship. Ari Vatanen finished the year in fifth, and the combined success of the Escort RS1800 helped the Ford Motor Company snatch the manufacturers’ title from Datsun, with Fiat finishing the year on third place.

The success of 1979 would be replicated by Ford in 2006 at the hands of Marcus Gronholm and Mikko Hirvonen, though the Escort was dead and bloated by then, already replaced by the compact-sized Focus towards the turn of the millennium. But for all that, the Escort – including the Mk2 – lives on in the hearts and minds of motorsport enthusiasts and classic car lovers.

His admiration for a true classic on the rallying scene made Matthew Parsons take up his design skills and put them to good use, trying to imagine how the Mk2 would look like, and in a nutshell, the road-going Escort Mk2 for the 21st century is a sight to behold. The squared-off front end and the short deck make it an irresistible proposition as a sub-Mustang RWD sports car.

The WRC-spec car is more gorgeous, though. Pictured in Martini livery and with Cosworth decals serving as a nod to the 1.8- and 2.0-liter BDE and BDG engines, the modern-day interpretation of the rallying Mk2 Escort is something the world definitely needs. In the wake of the Ford name returning to WRC as part of the M-Sport team, it would be a treat for Ford to change its weapon of choice from the Fiesta WRC to Matthew's rendering.
Ford Escort rendering Ford WRC motorsport
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  