Is This the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Redesign? GM Rendering Shows Sharp Styling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) The GM Design Instagram page, which published the image about twelve hours ago, provides a window into the company's design studios, constantly delivering content that ranges from futuristic machines and reimagined classics to new jobs. However, the image could always be one of the many proposals that remain confined to the automaker's archive and with the spied prototypes being covered by heavy camo, it's simply too early to tell.As explained by the company, this is the work of Jacky Jingxu Zhan, a designer who's been with GM for over six years.Nevertheless, these styling cues seem like just what the doctor ordered for the Chevy to fight the now-sharper competition delivered by models such as the new Ford F-150 or the Ram TRX halo truck.While we're talking performance offroad trucks, the proposal seems to introduce a hardcore approach to rugged terrain and we'll remind you the 2022 refresh will see the Silverado borrowing the ZR2 badge of its smaller Colorado sibling - this is expected to be a competitor for the said TRX and the Raptor incarnations of the F-150, which means you can expected to one-up the current Trail Boss.Exterior design aside, the newcomer will also feature a revised cabin (expect better materials and a larger infotainment display), while the list of features should be enriched with semi-autonomous driving technology.The 2022 facelift for the Chevrolet Silverado is expected to be launched by the end of the year.