Is This Design Patent the Preview for the Cadillac CT5 Coupe?

Searching through the archive of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, D821,923 S will return a design patent assigned to GM Global Technology Operations in Detroit, Michigan. And if you look at the pictured vehicle, you’ll be hard-pressed not to imagine a Cadillac badge affixed to the grille. 7 photos



In this respect, we could be looking at the CT5 Coupe. The dual-exhaust system located just above the aerodynamic diffuser is an indicator that internal combustion is this car’s means of propulsion, but then again, did you notice the virtual mirrors?



Those, in return, might be an indicator that we’re in the presence of a concept. Only time will tell what Cadillac is actually on about with this car, but what we can tell for certain is what’s hiding under the hood. Focus your sight back on the two exhaust tips. Notice that each of them is gifted with two exhaust pipes?



Considering how General Motors does business in this regard, the engine bay is home to an eight-cylinder engine. The 6.2-liter small-block V8 could be too large to fit in, but on the other hand, don’t forget that the CT6 V-Sport full-size luxury sedan relies on the



If you take a step back and consider the size of the CT5 compared to the Chevrolet Camaro, you wouldn’t be wrong to call the CT5 Coupe a luxed-up pony car. It’s something that Cadillac needs if it wants to get out of the slump it finds itself in, the type of Cadillac that younger people would actually add to their shortlist.



The CT5 will be manufactured in Michigan (on the same line as the Camaro) from 2019 for the 2020 model year, so look forward to the CT5 Coupe to arrive a year later.

Download attachment: Cadillac CT5 Coupe design patent (PDF)