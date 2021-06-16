Is the 2022 Porsche GT3 Touring an Abomination or a Great Idea?

The newest iteration of Porsche’s lethal track weapon made headlines when it was revealed earlier this year for lapping the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in under seven minutes. One of the components that made this feat possible is the new motorsport-derived rear wing which is removed on the Touring package. Some enthusiasts are appalled while others love the idea, so let’s discuss why people would prefer this model.
One Porsche fan recently told me that stripping the GT3 of its wing is like taking Thor’s hammer, a statement I was inclined to agree with. Yet, after taking a minute and thinking it through, I reminded him that not everyone who buys this amazing car intends to break lap records on the world’s most difficult racetracks.
Okay, so if you don’t want a track-oriented Porsche and luxury and mind-blowing performance figures are top priorities, why the heck would you buy a GT3 and not a Turbo S?
There are many reasons for that and the first one that springs to mind is the price. Like the standard GT3, the Touring has a starting MSRP of $161,100 excluding the $1,350 delivery fee, while the 641-hp Turbo S demands almost $41,000 more. Even the detuned Turbo variant, which is still more powerful than the GT3 with 573 hp on tap, is about $13,000 more expensive.
Another reason would be that those who choose the Touring still want the track-focused performance offered by the GT3, but would rather have it in a less extravagant package.
Yes, the swan-neck rear wing that works wonders for the car’s aero is gone, but that doesn’t mean it will be less fun to drive on a racetrack. Engineers replaced it with an automatically extending spoiler to increase downforce at high speeds, so even if it won’t be as effective as the innovative wing, it will still do an excellent job at keeping the car planted to the ground.
But the most obvious reason is that some people want a motorsport-derived Porsche that looks and feels more like its ancestors, and less like a modern race car.
This package also comes with the same interior configuration as its standard sibling but ditches the sporty Alcantara in favor of black leather. The steering wheel rim, gear lever, center console lid, door panel armrests, and handles are all upholstered in the high-quality material, resulting in an upscale cabin that is more in tune with fans of classic and elegant Porsches.
Not quite a sleeper but close to one, the GT3 Touring is a track monster in a tuxedo, and in my book, the availability of such a car is a great idea. It doesn’t replace the standard winged model, but offers a more subtle and classy alternative that is in no way blasphemous.
Available at no extra cost, the package traces its roots to a trim with the same name offered on the 1973 911 Carrera RS, so it’s not a new idea but a continuation of a Porsche tradition.
For the first time, the Touring version will be available with a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic in the U.S and except for California dealerships, a six-speed manual will be offered as a free-of-charge option.
