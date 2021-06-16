Is the 2022 Porsche GT3 Touring an Abomination or a Great Idea?

More on this:

1 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Comes Standard With PDK From $161,100

2 911 GT3 (992): The Motorsport Tech Behind Porsche’s Fastest GT3 Around the ’Ring

3 Chris Harris Drives the Porsche 992 GT3, and Then He Drives It Some More

4 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Spent 160 Hours in the Wind Tunnel, Came Out With €171k Tag

5 Check Out the Unreleased 911 GT3 Along With Porsche's Secret Lair of Past GTs