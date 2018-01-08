autoevolution
 

iPhone X vs. Lamborghini Aventador Crush/Drop Test Has Surprising Results

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we're bringing you a tale that could kick off like this: an iPhone X walks into a bar the Pamplona bull run. And the smartphone happens to be one of those unfortunate participants that gets trampled by a bull. To put things another way, we're talking about a social media stunt that sees Apple's flagship phone betting run over by a Lamborghini.
When we're talking about a smartphone that kicks of at $999 and a supercar that use to come with an MSRP of $379.700, you can expect YouTubers to go crazy.

And this is precisely what happened when vlogger Johan Lelièvre (Jojol) decided to throw an iPhone X under the wheels of an Aventador LP700-4 driven by supercar collector POG.

The smartphone did feature screen protection, along with a bumper, so the two didn't stop at the shenanigan mentioned above. Instead, they also went for a drop test, one that reminded us of the infamous Instagram adventure that saw an iPhone 7 falling under the wheels of a hypercar that makes the Aventador look tame, namely a Pagani Huayra BC.

So, how did the iPhone X deal with the weight of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine? Jump to the 7:48 point of the clip below to receive your answers. Spoiler alert: the Apple goodie's physical assets might just surprise those of you who aren't familiar with the latest iPhone matters.You might have met this Raging Bull in the past
If seeing this orange Lamborghini Aventador being part of a tech-involving adventure gives you a deja-vu feeling, it's probably because you've seen the supercar being turned into the world's most expensive Xbox controller. And, speaking of this stunt, which took place in October last year, we could hardly think of a cooler way of indulging in Forza Motorsport shenanigans.

