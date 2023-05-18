Initial D Toyota Corolla Runs 1,000 Miles on Dubious Modifications, Wins Drag Races

If you've ever wondered if 80s JDM sports cars can make it through a thousand-mile journey in one piece, this iconic Corolla might just hold the answer. Flaunting the renowned reliability of old Toyotas, this custom-made Initial D car went through rain, snow, and deserts, while winning a couple of drag races along the way. Did we mention it did all this while sporting questionable modifications that almost left it stranded on the road?
Toyota Corollas have been filling up streets since the '60s, and there's a good reason why this phenomena won't be stopping any time soon. It's one of the few models known to last for as long as they've existed. However, driving an older Corolla through hazardous terrain during a thousand-mile road trip is another story.
Things get even iffier when they involve a fifth-generation Corolla AE86 equipped with modifications that make it behave in ways it shouldn't. Of course, that didn't stop someone from buying a pre-modified Corolla, converting it into the famous 'Initial D' tofu-delivery car and then taking it across some of the harshest terrains in America. Yes, we're talking about that same one that previously went toe-to-toe against the original Volkswagen GTI hatchback in an epic endurance run.
In our previous coverage, the ole' Yoda was seen taking a heavier beating than the German hot hatch. About half-way into this impromptu Toyota vs Volkswagen reliability test, the custom Corolla started falling apart, leading to frequent delays. After suffering from overheating issues, a litany of light malfunctions and oodles of parts prematurely disassembling, the makeshift 'Initial D' car simply refused to go down without a fight.
Just when you thought the problematic Corolla was already on the ropes, it took off like a champ instead, beating the first-gen Volkswagen GTI consecutively. In the first race, the GTI showed a lot of torque off the line, pulling ahead of the AE86 early on. Meanwhile, the 'Initial D' car struggled to gain traction, but once it did, it finally caught up and left the GTI in its dust.
The result didn't change much when both tried doing a rolling race afterward, with the peppy Rabbit gaining the initial advantage before eventually succumbing to the AE86 engine's raw power. The JDM icon only lost when it raced on a track specifically designed for the GTI, making its few shortcomings less palpable. To be fair, the Volkswagen hatchback featured a stock engine barely making 100 horsepower, whereas the upgraded Corolla had a tuned BEAMs engine from a Toyota Altezza, giving it nearly 200 horsepower. Then again, the intrepid Toyota did suffer from more technical setbacks than the V-Dub. The fact that its tachometer and speedometer constantly gave out inaccurate readings throughout the trip only made the feat harder.
Although the AE86's price was more expensive – it was bought for about $30,000 more than the GTI – it was in rough shape even before the trip started. Being a higher-mileage example featuring dubious modifications and an engine swap only gave it significant handicaps in the long haul.
Despite such disadvantages, the punchy Sprinter Trueno soldiered to a thousand miles in three days. All it needed was a few rudimentary repairs; replacing a fuse took care of its lighting woes while tinkering with its radiator fans alleviated the overheating problem. We should also consider that driving through the Nevada desert can be challenging even for modern vehicles, let alone an aging Japanese sports car.
It went from feeling crappy to being scrappy
As if taking an '80s automotive antique cross-country wasn't enough abuse, how about subjecting it to drag racing while you're at it? Sure, that might sound too much for an overheating Corolla to handle, but 'Initial D'-inspired AE86s aren't known for turning down races. What started as an endurance drive eventually turned into a full-on drag race by the time both cars reached a dry lake bed.
Surviving against all odds
In the end, both 80s car icons somehow survived the perilous thousand-mile trek without needing to be towed. The vintage Volkswagen GTI showed why you shouldn't mess with the original hot hatch, getting by with only a loose door and some minor scuffs. On the other hand, the AE86 put its nameplate's unwavering Toyota reliability rating on full display by overcoming harsh roads and significant breakdowns.
As for this indomitable Corolla, it successfully drove from Scottsdale to the Joshua Tree national park, even passing through the treacherous Grand Canyon trail along the way. Nevertheless, it showed a lot of heart, mirroring the same grit displayed by Takumi, its original driver in the series. The 'Initial D' AE86 was revved furiously, driven spiritedly and abused thoroughly for hundreds of miles, yet it still managed to keep its chin up, or in this case, its headlights. It's all in a (few) day's work for a Toyota that certainly took its company slogan of 'going places' rather seriously.