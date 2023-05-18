Here's How You Can Download Android Auto 9.6 Right Now

Google continues the work on refining Android Auto, especially now that the Coolwalk rollout is in full swing, so the company has just pushed a new beta build to testers.
Android Auto 9.6 is therefore available for download right now, not only if you're part of the beta testing program but also if you just want to see what's new.
The whole thing is possible thanks to the standalone APK installers, which allow users to manually install a specific version of an Android app on their devices.
First of all, if you're particularly interested in the release notes, Google hasn't provided any. The company rarely reveals what's new in its Android Auto updates, especially because its primary focus is polishing the app's experience. However, new Android Auto releases also include bigger changes, such as new settings, occasionally, so changelogs would definitely come in handy.
Android Auto 9.6 comes without such a thing, but more information on this update will probably emerge as more users install it. Given the update is still part of the beta program, this could take a while – based on the previous release calendar, I expect version 9.6 to start rolling out to production devices by the end of the month.
If you don't want to wait for Google to begin the production rollout and try out Android Auto 9.6 right now, the first step is to download the APK installer.
You can find all APK builds on this page, but keep in mind that beta releases aren't necessarily supposed to be used as daily drivers. A beta build typically comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, as their goal is to allow users to try out new features before the public rollout starts. As such, Google gets more time to resolve potential bugs and eventually ensure a smooth release to the stable channel.
Once the Android Auto 9.6 beta build is saved on the local storage, you must browse to its location to begin the installation. The process work like the installation of an application on a Windows device. You launch the installer and then follow the on-screen prompts to complete it.
However, using non-Google Play Store sources requires special permissions in the case of Android apps. For security reasons, Android is configured by default to block third-party app sources – if the same settings are activated on your device, the APK installation process should display a prompt asking for the necessary permissions.
The whole thing should only take a few seconds, after which you should be running Android Auto 9.6. No further steps are required, and you don't have to remove the existing Android Auto version from your device before installing the beta build. Newer files automatically replace the older versions on your phone.
The whole thing is possible thanks to the standalone APK installers, which allow users to manually install a specific version of an Android app on their devices.
First of all, if you're particularly interested in the release notes, Google hasn't provided any. The company rarely reveals what's new in its Android Auto updates, especially because its primary focus is polishing the app's experience. However, new Android Auto releases also include bigger changes, such as new settings, occasionally, so changelogs would definitely come in handy.
Android Auto 9.6 comes without such a thing, but more information on this update will probably emerge as more users install it. Given the update is still part of the beta program, this could take a while – based on the previous release calendar, I expect version 9.6 to start rolling out to production devices by the end of the month.
If you don't want to wait for Google to begin the production rollout and try out Android Auto 9.6 right now, the first step is to download the APK installer.
You can find all APK builds on this page, but keep in mind that beta releases aren't necessarily supposed to be used as daily drivers. A beta build typically comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, as their goal is to allow users to try out new features before the public rollout starts. As such, Google gets more time to resolve potential bugs and eventually ensure a smooth release to the stable channel.
Once the Android Auto 9.6 beta build is saved on the local storage, you must browse to its location to begin the installation. The process work like the installation of an application on a Windows device. You launch the installer and then follow the on-screen prompts to complete it.
However, using non-Google Play Store sources requires special permissions in the case of Android apps. For security reasons, Android is configured by default to block third-party app sources – if the same settings are activated on your device, the APK installation process should display a prompt asking for the necessary permissions.
The whole thing should only take a few seconds, after which you should be running Android Auto 9.6. No further steps are required, and you don't have to remove the existing Android Auto version from your device before installing the beta build. Newer files automatically replace the older versions on your phone.